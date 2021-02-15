Global Canned Food Packaging Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

Scope of the report

This study provides an overview of the Global Canned Food Packaging Market, tracking one market segment across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Canned Food Packaging market by its material, type of food product and region.

Market Highlights

Canned food packaging is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 4.01% in retail volume during the forecast period due to increasing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and growing demand for convenient products. Higher disposable incomes of middle-class consumers and high growth of modern retail are other factors driving the growth of the canned or preserved food.

Canned foods play an important role in the global food market. Convenience, easier opening, resealable and so on are driving the market growth. It can be preserved for months and continuing a trend toward cheap alternatives to chilled and frozen packaging. While offering the advantages of a long shelf-life and low prices, canned food suffers from a poor consumer perception of its healthiness and taste quality. Due to the growing consumer interest in consumption of fresh products with extended shelf life, manufacturers have to provide modern and safe packaging. It is a challenge for the food packaging industry and also acts as a driving force for the development of new and improved concepts of technology packaging. Therefore, packaging producers are looking for solutions that allow improving such properties of packaging materials as an adequate barrier to gases, UV protection, and extension of the storage period, transparency, and environmental performance. A recent study shows that worldwide sales within the canned food market are forecasted to reach nearly USD 50 billion over the forecasted period.

Market Research Analysis:

The global canned food packaging market is dynamic and is expected to witness a high growth over the forecast period. The canned food packaging market is driven by the recyclable and reusable properties of the cans, nutritional value and hygienic food process. growth in the busy schedules and hectic lifestyle, increase in the demand for the packaged or processed food, and availability of various convenient food option such as ready to eat, ready to cook, ready to serve and ready to heat are expected to propel the growth of global canned food packaging market. Geographically, the global canned food packaging market is significantly large in Europe and North America due to increasing per capita income and high consumer spending. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing segment. Developing economies like India, China, and Brazil have changed their buying patterns by purchasing more packaged foods. The rising food market enables the global players to introduce new products, expand to new regions, and develop new technologies. The Asia Pacific with developing nations is the most attractive market because of its inclination towards improvement in the quality of food. From the last few years, the demand for canned food has been increasing in the Asia Pacific region majorly due to the changing lifestyle and the increasing purchasing power.

Key Players

The key players of global canned food packaging market include Amcor Ltd. (Australia), Ardagh Group (Luxembourg), CPMC Holdings Ltd. (China), Crown Holdings (U.S.), Grief Incorporated (U.S.), Silgan Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Rexam Plc. (U.K.), Toyo Seikan Kaisha Ltd. (Japan), Ball Corporation (U.S.), and Huber Packaging (Germany).

