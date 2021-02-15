Global Laminated Veneer Lumber Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

Scope of the Report

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the Global Laminated Veneer Lumber Market, tracking three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights the market size and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report also presents a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global laminated veneer lumber market by product, application, end use, and region.

Market Highlights

Global Laminated Veneer Lumber Market size is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7% between 2020 and 2026 and reach an approximate value of USD 4,000 Million in 2026. Laminated veneer lumber (LVL) is made from veneers bonded together under heat and pressure, using a fully weatherproof glue. It is a lightweight, high in strength, durable product with dimensional precision, uniformity, and the ability to span long distances.

In Terms of Share, in 2019, Asia-Pacific Held a Significant Share of the Laminated Veneer Lumber Market: MRFR

Based on region, the global laminated veneer lumber market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the laminated veneer lumber market during the forecast period due to the presence of emerging economies such as China and India, which have witnessed the highest market growth due to extensive use of laminated veneer lumber in the construction industry.

Based on product, the global market is divided into cross-banded laminated veneer lumber and laminated strand lumber (LSL). The cross-banded laminated veneer lumber product segment is anticipated to hold the larger market share during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global laminated veneer lumber market is segmented into concrete formwork, house beams, purlins, truss chords, scaffold boards, and others. The concrete formwork application segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market owing to the growing construction projects.

Based on end use, the Global Laminated Veneer Lumber Market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. The residential application segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market during the forecast period.

Product

Cross-Banded Laminated Veneer Lumber

Laminated Strand Lumber (LSL)

Application

Concrete Formwork

House Beams

Purlins

Truss Chords

Scaffold Boards

Others

End-Use

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Key Players

Forest and Wood Products Australia Ltd (Australia), Metsä Board Oyj (Finland), Modern Lumber Technology Ltd. (Russia), Weyerhaeuser Company Ltd. (US), Nelson Pine Industries Limited (New Zealand), Clarke Veneers & Plywood (US), Murphy Company (US), Brisco Manufacturing Ltd. (BML) (Canada), Roseburg (US), and MJB Wood Group, Inc. (US) are the major players in the global laminated veneer lumber market.

