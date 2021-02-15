Global Data Center Construction Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2026.

Data Center Construction Market Research Report, by Design Type (Electrical Construction, Mechanical Construction), Tier Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3, Tier 4), Verticals (BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, Oil & Energy, Public Sector) – Global Forecast till 2023

Market analysis

A data center is a vast system of networked servers for the purpose of collection, distribution, and remote data storage by the companies. The advancement of the internet of things (IoT) and cloud technology has generated a huge amount of data that can dictate the transforming design of data centers. The demand and interest in the energy-efficient data centers are probably going to open up development opportunities for the market in the prospective years. This, therefore, is relied upon to drive the buy of low-heat radiating structure materials.

Selection of greener strategies, for example, reuse of waste and evaporative cooling are probably going to help this pattern. However, high initial investments and expenses can go about as a market impediment. The global data center construction market is projected to expand at a growth rate of 9.04% CAGR during the forecast period 2018 to 2023.

Market segmentation

The global data center construction market is segmented on the basis of its design type, tier type, verticals, and regional demand. Based on its design type, the market includes electrical and mechanical construction. On the basis of its tier type, the market is bifurcated into tier 1, tier 2, tier 3, and tier 4. Based on its industry verticals, the data center construction market is divided into insurance (BFSI), media & entertainment, IT & telecommunication, oil & energy, financial services, banking, and public sector.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global data center construction market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Structure Tone (U.S.), Jones Engineering Group (Ireland), AECOM (U.S.), HDR Architecture (U.S.), and Corgan Associates Inc. (U.S.), Holder Construction Group (U.S.), Turner Construction Company (U.S.), Arup Group (U.K.), among others are some of the major players in the global data center construction market.

