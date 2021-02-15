Global Tomato Powder Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact Forecast 2019

Tomato powder is a powder derived from tomato. It is made by turning fresh tomatoes into a slurry and further spray drying the slurry, creating a fine powder of uniform consistency.

In Asia Pacific, China and India are the major consumers of tomato powder owing to their increased consumption of tomato as a major ingredient in food products.

The global Tomato Powder market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Tomato Powder volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tomato Powder market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Agraz

Garlico Industries

Aarkay Food Products

Lycored

BATA FOOD

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Freeze Drying

Bulking Drying

Spray Drying

Segment by Application

Seasoning and Savories

Soup Mixes

Snack Foods

Curries and Gravies

Baby Food

Others

