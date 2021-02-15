Global PROBIOTIC Market Research Report 2020-2026

Global Covid-19 Impact on Probiotic Market is increasing due to growing health awareness worldwide, rising population and disposable income has boosted the demand for Probiotic in recent years. The market in Asia Pacific is growing steadily. Health awareness and gut related disorders have prompted the growth of probiotics in the daily diet of individuals. The sector is driven in a major way by the demand directed from the food & beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. Probiotics have also emerged as a potential functional food or nutraceuticals. Health benefits gained out of probiotics consumption are the main drivers to the development of this segment. Growth of the nutraceuticals market has also provided an impetus for the increased demand of this sector. Preference for natural products that improve health and provide vitality are being increasingly demanded by consumers who have heightened sense of health awareness.

The health benefits of probiotics have been instrumental to the growth of the market. The renewed focus on having a healthy die and maintaining fitness, along with the increased awareness about the products, are among the key factors for growth of the industry. The need to strengthen the immune system is also one of the benefits of probiotics which is important to the development of this industry. Increasing spending power and awareness levels are expected to buoy the growth of the market through the forecast period.

Key Players

The major contenders that are a part of the Covid-19 Impact on Probiotic Market Globally are LALLEMAND Lifeway Foods, Nestlé, China-Biotics, BIOGAIA, Danisco, Danone, Nebraska Cultures, Yakult, Arla Foods, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt, and Chr. Hansen holding.

Competitors who are a part of the industry have devised their corporate strategy blueprint in a way that that can bring the best outcomes for development in the current scenario, while also simultaneously delivering customer value unfailingly. The ability to sustain their competitive edge is one of the main causes fuelling their efforts in this period. The scope for development in the industry appears to be promising through the forecast period. The rising interest for diversification in the industry, has indirectly allowed the players to utilize many prospects available in the industry. This scenario has created opportunities for portfolio improvements along with diversification in the sector, which has improved the scenario for market competitors tremendously in this industry. The organizations in this industry are also trying to enhance and maintain financial liquidity that can be crucial to invest in growth opportunities as and when they become available.

Industry Updates

April 2018 PERKII has announced a national distribution partnership with an Australia based leader in retail cold-chain distribution, MANASSEN Foods Australia (MFA). The move is expected to be a significant step to fast-tracking the progressive growth of the world’s first encapsulated probiotic beverage. MFA has established itself as one of Australia’s top independent grocery distributors and importers, providing a single solution for brand owners across the globe and domestically. MFA also has a working relationship with all Australia’s corporate retailers and service over 5,000 retail outlets in the nation. The partnership began in April 2018 with their original 350ml probiotic water range, which comprised of a trial with Woolworths Grocery in particular Victoria and NSW stores.

