Global Bulk Packaging Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

The alteration in consumer demands is expected to bolster the Bulk Packaging Market for cosmetics industry 2020. The packaging & transport industry reports are produced by Market Research Future, which highlights market options for expansion. A revenue level of USD 12,060.0 Million is forecasted by 2025, with a CAGR of 7.15% in the forecast period.

The popularity of the cosmetic sector is estimated to boost the demand for bulk packaging market for cosmetics industry. The need to maintain safe storage and transportation of cosmetics is predicted further to stimulate the bulk packaging market for cosmetics industry. The upsurge in hair care, skin care, and baby care products is likely to guide the bulk packaging market.

Segmental Analysis

The segmental study of the bulk packaging market for cosmetics industry has been segmented on the basis of material, region, and product. Based on the product, the bulk packaging market for cosmetics industry has been segmented into material handling containers, drums, pails, bulk boxes, shipping sacks, and others. The pails segment is anticipated to capture the prime market share owing to their performance and expenditure advantages in small volume applications. Based on the material, the bulk packaging market for cosmetics industry has been segmented into metal, paper & paperboard, plastic, and others. The plastic segment controls the market owing to the range of benefits linked with the material over steel drums in terms of cost, mass, and corrosion resistance. By regions, the bulk packaging market for cosmetics industry has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the rest of the regions.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional investigation of the bulk packaging market for cosmetics industry includes regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the rest of the regions. The Asia-Pacific region held the biggest market segment in the bulk packaging market for the cosmetics industry, trailed by the European and North American region in the year 2018. The factors that are motivating bulk packaging market for the cosmetics industry in the Asia-Pacific region is the mounting product lines for cosmetic products based on the product economy and e-retailing. The amplification in the disposable income of customers and expansion in the number of manufacturing amenities for cosmetics in the region is additionally encouraging the market for bulk packaging for the cosmetics industry.

Competitive Analysis

The competitors present in the market are recalibrating their market share to open up new areas of development in the market. The prospects for growth in the market have to be carefully sought out and examined to ensure that they will ensure the favorable development of the market in the coming period. The stress on enhancing the production potential and upgradation of the workforce are the top priorities to reinvigorate the development potential of the market in the coming period. The establishment of robust distribution channels is estimated to define the development of the market in the future. The investment in robotic elements in the supply chain is estimated to be seen in the future to reduce the impact of the human capital on the long term market expansion. The state of the market is extremely indecisive due to the effect of the macro factors operating in the global economy. The road to the resurgence of the market is estimated to be extended and arduous due to the degree of the setbacks it has suffered.

The notable companies in the global bulk packaging market for cosmetics industry are BWAY Corporation (Georgia), Berry Global Inc. (US), Schoeller Allibert (Netherlands), Georgia-Pacific (US), Greif (US), REMCON Plastics Inc. (US), Menasha Corporation (US), Rehrig Pacific Company (US), and Westrock Company (US) to name a few.

