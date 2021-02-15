Global Food Sugar Coating Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2019

Coating is an industrial process that consists of applying a liquid or a powder onto the surface of a product of any possible shape to convey new properties. Coating designates an operation as much as the result of it: the application of a layer and the layer itself

The global Food Sugar Coating market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Food Sugar Coating volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Food Sugar Coating market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Food Sugar Coating in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Food Sugar Coating manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Bowman Ingredients

Buhler AG

Cargill

Clextral

Dumoulin

GEA Group

Ingredion Incorporated

JBT Corporation

Kerry Group

Marel

Newly Weds Foods

PGP International

Spice Application Systems

Tate & Lyle PLC

TNA Australia Pty Limited

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Batter

Flours

Other

Segment by Application

Bakery

Snacks

Other…

