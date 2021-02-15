Global Anti-Drone Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

In this report, the Global Anti-Drone market was valued at USD 334.8 Million in 2016, and is projected to reach USD 2,212.4 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 23% over the forecast period.

“Anti-Drone Market “, published by Xpodence Research, provides extensive insight and analysis of the Anti-Drone Market over the next eight years (2015-2025) and acts as a vital point of reference for operators or suppliers.

Anti-Drone or Anti-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) is a system, which provides the extreme protection to areas with services of various sizes, forms and functions. It provides security to private houses, commercial venues, government buildings, industrial installations, airports, prisons, border security, critical infrastructure, military facilities, etc. Increased security breach incidences by unidentified drones and rising terrorism activities are the major factors driving growth of this market.

The different combinations of UAV detection equipment include drone detection radars, acoustic sensors, RF spectrum analyzers and video surveillance systems. Further, the drone neutralization equipment includes mobile jammers, counter-drone lasers, interception systems and drone capture nets. Additionally, security solutions are involved for higher level of protection of the area includes concealed threat detection systems, security-related software, long range acoustic devices, video acquisition and distribution systems, mobile security vans, IT infrastructure, etc.

Rising adoption of drones in the aerospace and defense sector across U.S is expected to propel the North America market. The Boeing Company, the U.S. based aircraft major, and Thales Group, a French multinational company, as a part of a project by the French government, have recently demonstrated the progress made in developing the anti-drone technologies.

The report includes –

Segmentation: Based on technology segment, the report segregates the segment and delivers the revenue, growth rate, and market share, of each type,

Laser System

Kinetic System

Electronics System

On the basis on the applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Security & Detection

Detection and Disruption

On the basis of vertical, the market has been segmented further, and displays growth rate and market share over the forecast period;

Military & Defense Homeland Security

Commercial

o Public Venues

o Critical Infrastructures

o Households

Geographic Segmentation: This report split global market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America, with revenue (Billion USD), market share and growth rate of anti-drone for these regions, from 2015 to 2025 (forecast)

North America: U.S., Rest of North America

Europe: Germany, France, UK, rest of Europe

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa: GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA

Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Key players: Overview of market leaders in anti-drone market by top manufacturers/players, with revenue (Billion USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player. The top players including Thales Group, Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Dedrone Inc., Raytheon Co., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., SCG LLC, Droneshield Ltd., Theiss UAV Solutions, BSS Holland BV, Advanced Radar Technologies SA, Department 13 International Ltd., and Northrop Grumman Corp.

