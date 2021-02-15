Global COVID-19 Impact on Automotive Telematics Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact Forecast 2020-2021

This report covers market size and forecasts of Automotive Telematics, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Telematics Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Telematics Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Telematics Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Telematics Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Agero, Airbiquity, Continental, Verizon, Visteon, Trimble, Masternaut, TomTom International, Telogis, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Plug and Play Telematics

Hardwired Install Telematics

Based on the Application:

Passenger Car

LCV-Light Commercial Vehicle

HCV-Heavy Commercial Vehicle

