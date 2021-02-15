Global Gift Card Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2022

About Gift Card

Gift cards are virtual or physical cards that contain a prepaid value that can be used to avail products and services.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global gift card market to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global gift card market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of e-gift cards and physical cards.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Gift Card Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Blackhawk Network

First Data

InComm

Qwikcilver Solutions

Worldpay

Market driver

Increasing drive from the retail sector

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

Gift cards perceived as impersonal physical items

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

Advent of mobility phenomenon

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

