Global Edible Oils Market Research Report 2026

Summary – A new market study, “Global Edible Oils Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026” has been featured on WiseGuyReports
According to this study, over the next five years the Edible Oils market will register a xx%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2025, from $ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Edible Oils business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Edible Oils market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Edible Oils, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Edible Oils market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Edible Oils companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by product type:
Soybean Oil
Rapeseed/Canola Oil
Peanut Oil
Animal oil
Segmentation by Application
Food Processing Industry
Cooking for Family
Cooking for Commercial
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Americas
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Taiwan
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Rest of APAC
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Russia
Italy
Benelux
Nordic
Rest of Europe
MENA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Turkey
South Africa
Egypt
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
Wilmar International
Sundrop
Cargill Agricola S.A
Bunge North America Inc
ADM
COFCO
Marico
ACH Food Company Inc
CHS Inc
Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd.
J-Oil Mills Inc
Lu-Hua
Carapelli Firenze S.P.A
Bertolli
Adani Group
BRÖLIO
Hopefull Grain & Oil Group
Richardson Oilseed Ltd
Princes Group
Jiusan Group
Noble Group
Sime Darby
Jiangxi Luyuan Oil Industry
Lamsoon
Louis Dreyfus
SanXing Group
Nutiva
Standard Food
Xiamen Zhongsheng
Xiwang Food
Aryan International
Catania Spagna
EFKO Group
Viva Naturals