Global K-12 Testing and Assessment Market Research Report2020-2026

About K-12 Testing and Assessment

The global education technology market can be broadly categorized into two segments, namely technological architecture and collaborative tools. The technological architecture comprises hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment consists of interactive whiteboards, interactive displays, educational personal computers, and projectors. The software segment constitutes document management systems, classroom management systems, classroom collaboration systems, student information systems, classroom assessment scoring systems, student response systems, learning content management systems (LCMS), and learning management systems (LMS).

Software services include digital interactive resources such as digital text, graphics, and audio-visual aids that are used to impart knowledge. Collaborative tools are supporting tools, which help in an enhanced coherent use of technology. An increasing use of technology in the teaching process encourages educational institutions to collect and track grades, attendance details, scores, and demographics to help students improve their learning process. At present, there is a noted improvement in the type of knowledge gained by students through the mobile and cloud technology, and Big Data analytics. The entire process of imparting education has become more systematic.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global K-12 testing and assessment market to grow at a CAGR of 8.19% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global K-12 testing and assessment market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the K-12 testing and assessment.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global K-12 Testing and Assessment Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• CogniFit

• Edutech

• ETS

• MeritTrac

• Pearson Education

• Scantron

Other prominent vendors

• CORE Education and Consulting Solutions

• Literatu

• Proprofs QuizMaker

• UMeWorld

Market driver

• Rising number of collaborations between schools and assessment companies

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

