Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2024

The residential energy storage solutions feature robust, maintenance-free Trojan Solar AGM batteries, which are designed to not only provide emergency backup power capabilities during devastating storms, grid brownouts and blackouts, but can also be used to provide supplemental off-grid power.

Residential Solar Energy Storage is usually no more than 30KWh.

Scope of the Report:

Europe is the largest countries of Residential Solar Energy Storage in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. Europe market took up about 28.8% the global market in 2017, while North America and Australia were about 21.3%, 20.1%.

The worldwide market for Residential Solar Energy Storage is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 37.7% over the next five years, will reach 4600 million US$ in 2024, from 680 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Residential Solar Energy Storage in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

East Penn Manufacturing

LG Chem

BYD

Panasonic

Tesla

Samsung SDI

Sonnen

Saft

A123 Systems

Enphase Energy

E-On Batteries

HOPPECKE Batterien

Exide Technologies

Fronius International

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Li-ion

Lead-Acid

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Collective House

Detached House

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Residential Solar Energy Storage product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Residential Solar Energy Storage, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Residential Solar Energy Storage in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Residential Solar Energy Storage competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Residential Solar Energy Storage breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Residential Solar Energy Storage market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Residential Solar Energy Storage sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

