Global Extruded Snacks Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

This report analyzes the global extruded snacks market by type (sweet and savory), by source (potato, rice, corn, tapioca, mixed grain and others), by distribution channel (store based, and non-store based) and region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The major players in global extruded snacks market include:

  • Calbee, Inc. (Japan)
    • Kellogg Co. (U.S.)
    • Frito-Lay North America, Inc (U.S.)
    • ITC (India)
    • Diamond Foods Inc. (U.S.)
    • Mondelez International Inc. (U.S.)
    • Old Dutch Foods, Inc. (U.S.)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
U.K.

Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Brazil
Argentina
South Africa
Others

On the basis of type, the global extruded snacks market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Sweet
• Savory
On the basis of source, the global extruded snacks market has been categorized into the following segments:

  • Potato
    • Rice
    • Corn
    • Tapioca
    • Mixed Grain
    • Others

