Global Commercial and Military Satellite Communications (SatCom) Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Satellite communications play a vital role in the global telecommunications system. Approximately 2,000 artificial satellites orbiting Earth relay analog and digital signals carrying voice, video, and data to and from one or many locations worldwide. Satellite communication has two main components: the ground segment, which consists of fixed or mobile transmission, reception, and ancillary equipment, and the space segment, which primarily is the satellite itself.

Both the commercial and military satellite communication industry is evolving, as evidenced by numerous trends that one can expect to see on the horizon over the coming 18 months and beyond. The increase in small satellites, the use of low-Earth orbit (LEO), launches on reusable rocket launch vehicles and new use cases for 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT) are some of the most important developments to watch.

Market Forecast’s latest report “Global Commercial and Military Satellite Communications Market and Technology Forecast to 2028” examines, analyzes, and predicts the evolution of satellite systems, technologies, markets, and outlays (expenditures) over the next 8 years – 2020 -2028 in the Global Commercial & Military Satellite Communication industry. It also examines commercial and military satellite markets geographically, focusing on the top 95% of global markets, in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The commercial and military satellite market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 76.6% during this period with a cumulative $195.11 billion over the period 2020-2028.

Throughout the report we show how satellite communication is used today to add real value. To provide the most thorough and realistic forecast, this report provides a twin-scenario analysis, including “steady state”, emergence of new satellite communication technology.

In this report we shed light on major technologies and services in this domain. These include

Laser SatCom Communication

Terrestrial Based Fibre Optics

Nano Satellites

C Band

Ka Band

Ku Band

