Law Enforcement Software Market 2023: Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Revenue Scope in Future

The global law enforcement software market size is poised to expand at 8% CAGR from 2018 to 2023 (forecast period), as per the latest MRFR report. The use of law enforcement software for resolving cold and open criminal cases is the primary driver of the market. The data generated by sensors can capture a large amount of data which can be used in attaining the resolution in numerous cases. Furthermore, the utilization of video analytics for attaining real-time information is expected to lead to higher market demand. For instance, video analytic software by IBM can access video feeds around the city to gain access to real-time information with low probability of grainy outcomes. The market size can balloon to USD 11 billion by 2023.

Law enforcement agencies have turned to digitization to assist them in police work and solve cases rapidly. Law enforcement software assists agencies and departments in gaining insights which can be monumental in expediting the solution of cases. The Market Research Future (MRFR) law enforcement software market report contains useful information and developments globally.

Key players

The law enforcement software companies are IBM (US), Accenture (Ireland), Oracle (US), Motorola Solutions (US), Axon (US), CyberTech (India), Nuance Communication (US), Esri (US), PTS Solutions (US), Palantir Technologies (US), eFORCE Software (US), Wynyard Group (US), DFLABS (Italy), ARMS (US), Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure (US), CODY Systems (US), Column Technologies (US), Cyrun (US), Incident Response Technologies (US), Numerica Corporation (US), Diverse Computing (US), Omnigo Software (US), Alert Public Safty Solutions (US), CAPERS (US), and BlueLine Grid (US).

Industry Buzz

Mobile solutions are of prime assistance to first responders in times of crises and emergencies. First responders and public safety agencies can use the software application for communication purposes. The mobile services by IMC Mobile allow patrol cars to choose their own assignments and respond to nearby incidents at ease.

Segmentation:

The law enforcement software market is segmented by component, solution, and services.

By component, it is segmented into solution and services. By solution, it is segmented into computer-aided dispatch (CAD), jail management, incident response, and digital policing. By services, it is segmented into training & support, consultation, and implementation.

The services segment is predicted to exhibit a robust CAGR over the forecast period owing to the services assisting law enforcement agencies in resolving criminal cases rapidly. Among solutions, the CAD segment can attract end-users such as police departments for receiving information of new cases and possessing a secure line for communicating with other mobile units.

By deployment, it is segmented into cloud and on-premise. The cloud solution is touted to thrive at an incredible pace thanks to benefits of scalability, lowered costs, and high processing speed.

Regional Analysis:

Regions covered include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

The North America region can reign supreme in the law enforcement software market due to high volume of adoption rates of the software by Canada and the U.S. Presence of numerous software titans such as Motorola, Oracle Corporation, Accenture, and IBM which offers bundled solutions with regular updates to law enforcement agencies is expected to spur market growth.

On the other hand, the APAC region has relied on software which can combine facial recognition, cloud and mobile technologies, and internet-of-things (IoT) products for lowering the spurt in criminal activities. Similarly, the Europe region possesses the latent potential for utilizing predictive mapping in order to curb criminal ongoings. This will play a major role in deploying mobile and armed forces responsibly and minimize risks to law enforcement agencies.

