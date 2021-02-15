Betaine Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Market Overview

Rising awareness about dietary supplements is driving the Betaine Market growth globally. Increasing sales of sport nutrition and dietary supplements which contains Betaine is playing key role to drive betaine market growth. Generally, betaine hydrochloride is used in dietary supplements and every type of dietary supplements is formed from by unique formulation and strength of betaine. Betaine hydrochloride is also used to cure erratically low levels of potassium, anemia, high fever asthma, atherosclerosis, yeast infections, diarrhea, food allergies, gallstones, inner ear infections, and thyroid disorders. It is also used to in various supplements which protects the liver as it helps to reduce accretion of fat on the liver.

In developing countries, the demand of betaine is generally driven by growing awareness about the health benefits and nutritional value of betaine among consumer along with rising application of betaine in various pharmaceutical products and animal feed. Whereas, in developed economies, increasing demand of dietary supplements and sport nutrition is influencing the growth of betaine market from last few years. Rising application of betaine in personal care, cosmetics products and detergents is also driving the market growth.

Leading Key Players:

Key players in betaone market are focusing on R & D to penetrate the global market and to meet the growing demand for new innovative products. Product differentiation and increase in various application sectors are two main areas which key players are trying to take improve.

The key players profiled in the Global Betaine Market are Associated British Foods PLC (U.K.), DuPont (U.S.), Amino GMBH (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Nutreco N.V. (Netherlands), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.) and Kao Corporation (Japan) among many others.

Market Segments

Global Betaine Market has been divided into type, form, application, and region.

Based on Type: Natural Betaine, and Synthetic Betaine

Based on Form: Betaine Anhydrous, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Betaine Monohydrate

Based on Application: Dietary Supplements, Animal feed, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, and Others

Based on Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW.

Regional Analysis

The global betaine market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World (ROW). North America region holds the major market share followed by Europe. Availability of Support from regulatory authorities and growing application of betaine in different industries including animal feed products is driving the market growth in North America region.

Increasing awareness about health benefits of betaine and growing disposable income are playing the key role to drive the market growth in Asia Pacific region. Meanwhile, Europe is witnessing significant growth of betaine market especially in pharmaceutical segment due to increasing research and development activities in that region.

