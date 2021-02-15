Global ARTISAN BAKERY Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Overview

Global Covid-19 Impact on Artisan Bakery Market is projected to grow at the CAGR of 3.85%. The advancement in technology has a major impact on the growth of artisan bakery market. Sale of artisan bakery amongst the population of consumers in the developed countries is experiencing a surge based on the good quality of the products and improved packaging. Artisan bakery provide customized bakery goods based on demand from the consumer’s side. This is supporting the increase in its Covid-19 Impact on Artisan Bakery Market value globally.

Changing lifestyle and shift in consumption pattern of the consumers has influenced the growth of artisan bakery market. The higher demand for on-the-go bakery food products is driving the market for artisan bakery. Mainly, increasing disposable income in the developed countries is having a positive impact on the growth of artisan bakery market share. Key players from Europe are following strategies of merger and acquisition of small players, also they have planned strategic expansion to spread their business in various other regions due to high demand of the product.

This report includes a study of strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches by the major Covid-19 Impact on Artisan Bakery Market players. It further includes product portfolios, developments of leading major players which includes Harry BROT GmbH (Germany), Aryzta (SWIRTZERLAND), CSM Bakery Solutions LLC (U.S.), Bimbo Bakeries (U.S.), Rich Products Corporation (U.S.), Flowers Foods (U.S.), LANTMÄNNEN UNIBAKE International (Denmark) and VANDEMOORTELE (Belgium)

The Global Artisan Bakery Industry is segmented on the basis of type, flavor, customer-type, distribution channel and region. Based on the type the Sweet baked goods & morning goods segment is found to be escalating at a high CAGR. Amongst the various distribution channels, quick service restaurants is calculated to hold a major share. The industrial demand of artisan bakery is found to be having a positive growth based on the higher demand from the manufacturer’s side.

Artisan breads is evaluated to grow at a higher rate than other artisan product-type segments

Artisan bakery market in Asia Pacific will witness higher growth during the forecast period

Artisan bakery product has been segmented on the basis of product type which comprises Breads, Cake & Sweets, Morning goods, Savory and Others. The breads and morning good products is found to hold a major share.

Artisan bakery product has been segmented on the basis of method which comprises Partially Baked, Fully Baked and Others. Fully baked holds a lion’s share based on the higher demand from manufacturer’s side.

Artisan bakery product has been segmented on the basis of application which comprises Baking base, Breakfast foods, Appetizer, Snack foods, Desserts and Others. Breakfast goods segment is growing at higher rate due to increasing sales of artisan breads and loaves.

Europe is projected to dominate the global Artisan Bakery market due to the presence of key market players in the region. In addition, the high consumption of alcoholic beverages in the region is driving the growth of the European Artisan Bakery market. However, increasing consumption of Artisan Bakery by millennials is expected to drive the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific; the regional market, which is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

