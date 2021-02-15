NPK Fertilizers Market, Growth of Forecast to 2027

Shrinking farmlands across the globe, concerns regarding food safety, and the need for high crop yield are the major driving factors for the growth of the market. Per capita farmland has seen a severe decline in the last decade. Globally, the share of agricultural land to total land fell to 37.43% in 2016 from 39.07% in 1991. This has necessitated the use of fertilizers such as NPK. However, the growing environmental concerns and demand for organic products are the major restraining factors for the growth of the market. The global organic fertilizers market is expected to register a CAGR 12% from 2019 to 2027, which is impacting the growth of the NPK fertilizers market.

Related Report Links

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/transcatheter-market-is-expected-to-garner-usd-8190-million-by-2023-new-research-by-market-research-future-2021-01-19

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/automotive-rear-seat-infotainment-market-2021-opportunity-assessment-market-challenges-key-vendor-analysis-vendor-landscape-by-2025-2021-01-19

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/military-image-intensifier-market-top-companies-size-value-demand-business-growth-and-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-19

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/cubesat-market-worldwide-analysis-future-growth-key-players-review-and-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-19

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/battlefield-management-systems-market-is-expected-to-register-a-494-cagr-during-the-forecast-period-2020-to-2025-2021-01-19

https://thedailychronicle.in/