Global Virtual Reality in Retail Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

Market Overview

Virtual reality is defined as computer technology that combines with physical spaces or multi projected environments to produce sounds, realistic images and others that encourage the users presence in virtual or imaginary world. Virtual reality in retail is a form of application that uses three-dimensional artificial environment and interact with three-dimensional environment during shopping and retailing activities.

Key Players

The prominent players in the virtual reality in retail market are – Oculus VR (U.S.), Google (U.S.), HTC Corporation (Taiwan), WorldViz (U.S.), Unity Technologies (U.S.), Marxent Labs LLC (U.S.), Wevr (U.S.), Firsthand Technology Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft (U.S.), Magic Leap (U.S.) among others.

Market Segmentation

Virtual Reality in Retail Market by Hardware:

Headsets

Devices

Glasses

Gloves

Virtual Reality in Retail Market by Software Compatibility:

Smartphones

Consoles

Tablets

Others



Virtual Reality in Retail Market by Type:

Window On World

Immersive system

Telepresence

Mixed Reality

Regional Insights

Regional analysis of virtual reality in the retail market is being studied in regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and others. North America is one of the leaders in virtual reality in the retail market due to the major retail manufacturers in the region. The emergence of e-commerce and advanced 3D technology is driving the market in the region. The Asia Pacific region is expected to show the fastest growth in the market due to the growth of the e-commerce industry and increasing infrastructure development.

