Global Zero Calorie High Intensity Sweetener Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2024

High-intensity sweeteners – one type of sugar substitute – are compounds with many times the sweetness of sucrose, common table sugar. As a result, much less sweetener is required and energy contribution is often negligible.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Zero Calorie High Intensity Sweetener is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Zero Calorie High Intensity Sweetener in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Indesso

HYET Sweet

Pure Sucralose

The Ingredient House

Ajinomoto

Anhui Jinhe Industrial

Archer Daniels Midland

Beijing Vitasweet

Cargill

Celanese

Changzhou Niutang Chemical Plant

Gansu Fanzhi Biotech

GLG Life Tech

Golden Time Chemical

Guilin GFS Monk Fruit

Hill Pharmaceutical

Ingredion Incorporated

Jiangsu SinoSweet

JK Sucralose

Kaifeng Xinghua Fine Chemical

MAFCO Worldwide

Merisant Company

Morita Kagaku Kogyo

NutraSweet Company

PMC Specialtie

PureCircle

Suzhou Hope Technology

Tate & Lyle

Tianjin North Food

Wuhan Huasweet

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Stevia

Aspartame

Acesulfame-K

Sucralose

Saccharin

Xylose

Neotame

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Foods

Beverages

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Zero Calorie High Intensity Sweetener product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Zero Calorie High Intensity Sweetener, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Zero Calorie High Intensity Sweetener in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Zero Calorie High Intensity Sweetener competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Zero Calorie High Intensity Sweetener breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Zero Calorie High Intensity Sweetener market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Zero Calorie High Intensity Sweetener sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

