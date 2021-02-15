Internet of Medical Things Market Grow Pricing, Features, Reviews & Comparison of Alternatives

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global internet of medical things (IoMT) market is projected to register a double-digit CAGR of 25.6% throughout the review period (2019–2025).

Additionally, the rising demand for connected devices and cost reduction in the medicinal delivery act as a key tailwind for the IoMT market. Furthermore, the need for improved healthcare outcomes and the evolution of high-speed networking technologies such as low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs) and similar others foster market growth. Technological advances are some of the promising areas of IoMT device market developments.

October 16, 2020 —- Savana (Spain), an international medical company, announced raising €12.8M funds to transform electronic health records into Big Data to unlock life-saving insights. Technologies such as the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), cloud computing, Natural Language Processing (NLP), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) can help streamline health care delivery and align it with changing consumer preferences.

Savana develops technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and deep learning, providing real-time access to patient population information, reading all clinical documents, including unstructured information, and converting the collected information into knowledge.

