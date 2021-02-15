Global Information Security ConsultingMarket Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Information Security Consulting status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Information Security Consulting development in North America and Europe..

The key players covered in this study

IBM

HPE

Booz Allen Hamilton, Inc.

Dell EMC

Ernst & Young Global Limited

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

KPMG International Cooperative

Atos SE

Accenture

Optiv Security Inc.

BAE Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into

IT & Telecommunication

Transportation & Logistics

BFSI

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Information Security Consulting status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Information Security Consulting development in North America and Europe..

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Information Security Consulting are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

