Global Perfume Packaging Market Research Report 2024

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the Global Perfume Packaging Market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next six years for each region.

The scope of the study segments the global Perfume packaging market by its perfume type, packaging material and region.

Market Highlights

Nowadays, the youth is more aware of personal grooming and are ready to experiment with new brands and products perfumes. Perfume is a blend of fragrant oils, aroma compounds and fixatives meant to produce a pleasant and soothing scent for humans. Increasing disposable income among individuals and change in lifestyle of consumers in emerging economies, are propelling the growth of perfume packaging market. However, increasing commercialization of perfume imitations is the factor that may hamper the growth of global perfume packaging market.

Perfume packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Market Research Analysis

Global perfume packaging market has been segmented based on perfume type, packaging material and region. On the basis of perfume type, the market is segmented into organic perfumes and synthetic perfumes. Organic perfumes are made from 100% naturally-sourced ingredients, usually plant- based, and are extracted without chemical intervention. A synthetic fragrance is made primarily with artificial compounds and materials. Demand for organic perfumes are high than synthetic perfumes due to the increase in health-conscious users.

On the basis of packaging material, the market is segmented into glass, plastic, metal and paper. Glass material dominates the packaging material segment of the global perfume packaging market. Properties such as impermeable & nonporous make it chemically inert with the chemical composition of the perfumes. Hence it is preferred by many companies for the packaging of perfumes. Plastic material is expected to be the fastest growing material segment in global perfume packaging market. Properties such as light weight and easy to mold, attract the vendors to use plastic as a packaging material.

Key Players

The prominent players in the perfume packaging market include E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Amcor Limited (Australia), SGB Packaging (U.S.), Cosmetics & Perfume Filling & Packaging, Inc (U.S.), , AptarGroup, Inc. (U.S.), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), B.I. Packaging (China), Albéa Group (france), Guangzhou Jiaming Perfume Packaging Co. ltd. (China), Mei Yu Packaging (HK) Industrial Co., Ltd. (U.S.), and Arexim Packaging (Poland).

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Scope Of The Study

2.1.1 Definition

2.1.2 Research Objective

2.1.3 Assumptions

2.1.4 Limitations

2.2 Research Process

2.2.1 Primary Research

2.2.2 Secondary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Forecast Model

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Inhibitors

3.3 Supply/Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4 Global Perfume Packaging Market, By Perfume Type

4.1 Organic Perfumes

4.2 Synthetic Perfumes

5 Global Perfume Packaging Market, By Packaging Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Glass

5.3 Plastic

5.4 Metal

5.5 Paper

6 Regional Market Analysis

6.1 Introduction

6.2 North America

6.2.1 U.S.

6.2.2 Canada

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 U.K

6.3.2 France

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 Spain

6.3.5 Rest Of Europe

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.4.1 China

6.4.2 Japan

6.4.3 India

6.4.4 Rest Of Asia-Pacific

…………

