Global Embedded Systems Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The sudden challenges created by the ongoing COVID-19 are captured effectively to exhibit the long term growth projections in the MRFR report on Embedded Systems Market Trends. The growth sectors of the Embedded Systems Market Trends are identified with precision for a better growth perspective.

According to Market Research Future, the global embedded systems market has been segmented based on type, microcontroller performance, microcontroller performance, functionality, applications, and region.

Based on type, the market has been segmented into hardware and software. Among these, the hardware segment accounted for the larger market share due to increasing utilization of mobile phones, laptops and other electronic devices which are being used by consumers and industries for reducing manual work. These systems contain microcontrollers which act as a brain for the system that controls device functionality by processing the data with the help of software integrated within the hardware. The software segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment due to various advancements in the undelaying technologies and increasing investments by the companies to facilitate the same.

Based on microcontroller performance, the market has been segmented as small-scale, medium-scale and large-scale embedded systems. The small-scale embedded systems are expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period, due to its application in various consumer electronics including washing machines, ovens, automatic door locks, keyboard controllers and others. The small-scale are the systems consist of the 8-16 bit microcontroller which performs the task at a small scale.

Based on functionality, the market has been segmented as a stand-alone embedded system, real-time embedded systems, mobile embedded systems, and networked embedded systems. The real-time embedded systems led the largest market share in 2018 due to their ability to respond during critical situations. These systems play a crucial role in the medical, military, and other industries. The real-time embedded systems are used in patient monitoring systems, robots, traffic control systems, computer games, and others

Based on application, the global embedded systems market has been segmented as automotive, telecommunication, healthcare, industrial, consumer electronics, military & aerospace, and others. The consumer electronics segment accounted for the largest market share due to increasing development in the electronics industry and rising demand for mobile devices from the users.

Key Players

The prominent players in the software embedded systems market Atmel Corporation (US), Intel Corporation (US), Texas Instruments (US), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Microsoft Corporation (US), Samsung Electronics Corporation (South Korea), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Analog Devices Inc.(US), Kontron AG (Germany), Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), ARM Limited (UK), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), Xilinx, Inc. (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), among others.

