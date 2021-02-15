Brake Lathe Machine By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2015-2020

Global Brake Lathe Machine Market.

Market Analysis

As per the

analysis by Market Research Future Reports (MRFR), the global brake lathe

machine market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the review period

from 2019 to 2025. The rise in the manufacture of automobiles,

such as electric vehicles and international combustion (IC) vehicles has led to

the expansion of the global brake lathe machine market 2020. The increasing

pressure on the manufacturers to meet the required safety standard. The

rapid rise in the demand for modern automobiles like connected vehicles, autonomous

vehicles, and electric vehicles are likely to pose opportunities in the global

market due to the rise in demand for automobiles. The increased demand for

sales of vehicles around the world is the major element leading to the

expansion of the worldwide brake lathe machine. The increasing usage of loT for

regulating lathe machine conditions, technological development in brake lathe

machines, increasing automatic machine operations, and rising economies of

emerging nations are providing enough opportunities for the rise and growth of

the market at a global level. However, rising adoption of 3D printing

technology, stringent industry rules, and regulations, scarcity of expertise,

expensive heavy-duty brake lathe machine, and high maintenance price of brake lathe

machines may hinder the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

The

global brake lathe machine market can be segregated on the basis of

application, type, vehicle type, and regions.

On

the basis of application, the global brake lathe machine market can be

classified into Light-Duty, Heavy-Duty, and Medium-Duty.

On

the basis of type, the global brake lathe machine market can be classified into

Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle.

On

the basis of vehicle type, the global brake lathe machine market can be

classified into Off-Car Brake Lathe Machine and On-Car Brake Lathe Machine.

On

the basis of regions, the global brake lathe machine market can be classified

into Asia–Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

On

the basis of regions, the global brake lathe machine market can be classified

into Asia–Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World. As per the

analysis, the APAC region is estimated to acquire the largest share in the

brake lathe machine market during the review period. The presence of emerging

economies like India and China have played a significant role in the expansion

of the market. The growth in the region can be accredited to the rise in the

automobile service sector and increasing foreign investment for manufacturing

plants. It is estimated to increase the sales and demand for brake lathe

machines in the region. On the other side, the North American market is likely

to experience considerable growth during the review period. The increasing

demand for developing product service industry and off-road vehicles in the US

and Canada is likely to enhance the support the expansion of the market during

the review period. The brake lathe market in Europe is likely to exhibit

significant expansion because of the presence of the developed nations that

adopt new technologies very fast. In RoW, the MEA is an emerging market

due to the rising expenditure and growth of international players. In South

America, countries like Argentina and Brazil are playing a significant role in

the expansion of the market.

Key Players

The forefront players of the market

are Hunter Engineering Company, Multipro Machines Pvt Ltd,

BendPak Inc., ACCU−TURN, Hennessy Industries, Inc., Sino Star Automotive

Equipment Co., Ltd, Atlas Auto Equipment, Pro-Cut International,

Equipment Solutions, AUTOPRO-UP Co., Ltd, a Division of IDSC Holdings Inc.

