Global Nickel Scrap Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for Nickel Scrap is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Nickel Scrap in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Sims Metal Management
Yechiu Group
Schnitzer Steel Industries
OmniSource
Stena Metal International
European Metal Recycling
Nucor
Commercial Metals
Hanwa
Chiho Environmental Group
Wilton Recycling
Perfect Impex
Cohen
Rockaway Recycling
Turbine Alloys
DOWA
Jacomij Metals BV
Monico Alloys
Kataman
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Stainless Steel
Superheat Resisting Alloy
Aickel Waste in Battery
Other
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Stainless Steel
Nickel-based and Copper-based Alloys
Alloy Steels
Other
