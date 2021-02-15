Global Electric Cookers Market Research Report 2019

The global Electric Cookers market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Electric Cookers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electric Cookers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Electric Cookers in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Electric Cookers manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Philips

Panasonic

Tiger

TOSHIBA

HITACHI

Joyoung

Midea

SUPOR

CUCKOO

POVOS

TOSOT

ZOJIRUSHI

Royalstar

Enaiter

CUCHEN

TONZE

ASD

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Low Volume IH Electric Cooker (V<3L)

Medium Volume IH Electric Cooker (3L≤V≤5L)

Large Volume IH Electric Cooker (V≥6L)

Segment by Application

Household

Commercial

