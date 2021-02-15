Batter and Breader Premixes Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Market Analysis

The demand for processed foods has been increasing at a global level owing to the rising consumer preference towards the ready-to-eat food products. Among the processed food products, the demand for processed meat is expected to enhance both in developed & developing economies in the coming years. Moreover, the mounting growth of the foodservice industry is one of the major factors for the rising growth of batter & breader premixes market.

Based on product type, the global batter premixes market has been segmented into adhesion batter, tempura batter, customized batter, and others. Among the product type, the customized batter is estimated to account for the major market share in the global batter & breader premixes market throughout the forecast period. Major food processors are opting for specialized batter premixes to produce processed meat & seafood products.

The market for global batter premixes has been divided on the basis of application into meat & poultry, seafood, vegetables, and others. Among the application, meat & poultry segment is estimated to hold major market proportion in the global batter premixes market and also expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period. However, the seafood segment is projected to witness a high growth rate during the assessment period.

Based on product type, the global breader premixes market has been segmented into crumbs & flakes, flour & starch, and others. Among the product type, crumbs & flakes are estimated to account for the significant market share in the global breader premixes market owing to its rising usage by the processed meat manufacturers.

Based on the application, the global breader premixes market has been segmented into meat & poultry, seafood, vegetables, and others. Meat & poultry segment is expected to witness a noteworthy growth rate as compared to the other applications.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Global Batter and BREADER Premixes Market are Kerry Group PLC (Ireland), Bunge Limited (US), VERSTEGEN (the Netherlands), Showa Sangyo (Japan), Newly Weds Foods (US), SOLINA Group (France), Lily River Foods (US), BLENDEX Company (US), Prima Limited (UK) and Bowman Ingredients (Thailand).

Segmentation

The Global Batter and Breader Premixes Market has been segmented based on product type of batter premixes, application of batter premixes, product type of breader premixes, application of breader premixes, and region.

By product type, the global batter premixes market has been segregated into adhesion batter, tempura batter, customized batter, and others.

The global batter premixes market has been classified on the basis of application into meat & poultry, seafood, vegetables, and others

The global breader premixes market has been classified on the basis of product type into crumbs & flakes, flour & starch, and others

The global breader premixes market has been classified on the basis of application into meat & poultry, seafood, vegetables, and others

Regional Analysis

The Global Batter & Breader Premixes Market has been segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period in the global batter & breader premixes market due to the presence of a developed food processing industry. Increasing consumer inclination towards the ‘on the go’ lifestyles has enforced the consumers to adopt processed food. Battered and breaded meat products are one of the preferred processed food among the consumers of North America. Europe has accounted for approximately 20% market share in the global batter & breader premixes market in 2018, and the region is expected to witness sluggish growth in the near future.

However, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Large population size in the countries of Asia-Pacific is one of the major factors for the rising growth for batter & breader premixes in the region. Rising per capita disposable income of the consumers in developing nations such as India, China, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Indonesia are expected to fuel the sales of batter & breader premixes during the forecast period. Among Asia-Pacific, China and India have accounted for significant market shares in the year 2018, and the trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period.

