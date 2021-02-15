Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Analysis, Latest Research Report By MRFR-2023

The Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Is Estimated To Register A CAGR Of Approximately 6% During The Forecast Period Of 2018 To 2023.

Market Highlights

With the growth and innovation in the civil and military aviation, there has been a rising focus on the wider usage of air traffic control equipment. This is in response to the large increase in air traffic in the recent years, particularly in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. As a result, it is expected that the global market for the air traffic control equipment would grow substantially, during the forecast period.

The global air traffic control equipment market has been segmented based on equipment type, end-user, and region. On the basis of equipment type, the air traffic control equipment market is divided into communications equipment, navigation equipment, and surveillance equipment. In 2017, the surveillance equipment segment dominated the global market, majorly due to the high demand for airside surveillance, as a result of the growing air traffic.

Also, it is expected that the communications equipment segment would witness the fastest market growth, during the forecast period, due to the significant developments in air-ground communications. Moreover, with the emergence of wireless air-ground communication, it is expected that the situational awareness of the aircraft pilots would be improved significantly and the potential for human error would be considerably reduced. Similarly, based on end-user, the air traffic control equipment market is divided into commercial and military. In 2017, the commercial segment accounted for the largest market share, primarily due to the increase in the number of aircraft deliveries. Moreover, it is also expected to witness the fastest market growth, during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the global air traffic control equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. In 2017, North America dominated the global market. In addition, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is taking up significant measures to ensure proper communication between the aircraft pilots and the ground controllers, which would drive the growth of the regional market. Concurrently, the infrastructure of a number of airports are being upgraded in the other regions such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Such developments would fuel the growth of the global market.

Key Players

The key players in the global air traffic control equipment market are Thales Group (France), BAE Systems PLC (UK), Indra Sistemas (Spain), Aquila Air Traffic Management Services (UK), Harris Corporation (US), Raytheon Company (US), ADb Safegate (US), Aeronav Inc. (Canada), Searidge Technologies (Canada), and Cobham (UK).

