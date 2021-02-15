Global Industrial Controller Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The sudden challenges created by the ongoing COVID-19 are captured effectively to exhibit the long term growth projections in the MRFR report on Industrial Controller Market. The growth sectors of the Industrial Controller Market are identified with precision for a better growth perspective.

Industrial controllers increase product quality, quantity, and reliability while reducing design and production costs by using new integrated services and solutions. The global industrial controller market has been segmented based on type, control, application, and region.

By type, the market has been segmented into programmable logic control (PLC), distributed control system (DCS), and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA). The PLC segment dominated the market by type in 2018. PLCs are ruggedized computers used for the automation of electromechanical processes across industries. PLCs consist of a microprocessor that receives information from sensors which is processed by input devices and the output is triggered. PLCs are also capable of handling complicated logic operations and facilitating fault diagnostics. The various functions of PLCs are driving their use in industries such as chemicals, cement, food, and paper. However, SCADA is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By control, the market has been segmented into ON-OFF control, open-loop control, feed-forward control, and closed-loop control. Industrial controllers help each industry to reduce cost, improve quality and efficiency, increase worker safety and make manufacturing processes better. Open-loop control is expected to dominate the market.



By application, the market has been segmented into automotive, manufacturing, oil & gas, energy & utilities, water & wastewater, food processing & beverage, and aerospace & aviation. Among these, the oil & gas segment dominated the market by application. The oil & gas industry is focused on increasing productivity through integrated operations and automation. Oil & gas companies are implementing industrial controllers such as SCADA systems and DCS in offshore rigs to gather production data in real time. By adopting automation, organizations can remotely collect data from oil & gas sites, reducing visits which results in route and dispatch optimization. ABB Ltd SCADA solutions for oil & gas include midstream offerings, rotating machinery, electrical systems, and plant electrification. Sophisticated monitoring, control, and data acquisition for management systems are some of the key factors driving the growth of the global industrial controller market. However, manufacturing is expected to register the highest CAGR.

Key Players

The key players in the industrial controller market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are National Instruments, Ascon Technologic, Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric, General Electric, Omron Corporation, Red Lion Controls, B&R Industrial Automation GmbH, Schneider Electric, ABB Limited, Honeywell International, Rockwell International, Emerson Electric Corporation, Belden Inc among others. These players contribute significantly to market growth. Apart from the top key players, the other players contribute nearly 25–30% in the industrial controllers market.

