Global Wafer Fabrication Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

The sudden challenges created by the ongoing COVID-19 are captured effectively to exhibit the long term growth projections in the Wafer Fabrication Market Share.

Wafer Fabrication is a process which comprises of several recurring subsequent techniques to produce photonic circuits or electrical on semiconductor wafers. Some of the examples include LEDs, radio frequency (RF), optical computer parts, and CPUs. Wafer fabrication is used to build parts with substantial electrical design. The traditional wafer fabrication technique involves individual steps for conductors, transistors, resistors, and other electronic parts processing on the semiconductor wafer. The semiconductor device plays an important role in integrated circuit (IC) production, situated in a fab, a production facility. Hence, semiconductor wafer fabrication is utilized to build circuits, which are utilized in electronic and electrical equipment.



The fabrication process is carried out in a clean room and involves a series of steps and the technique may take from 10 to 30 days to achieve completion. Below mentioned are the steps involved in the fabrication process.

Thermal oxidation or deposition

Masking

Etching

Doping

Dielectric deposition and metallization

Passivation

Electrical test

Assembly

What is fab?

A fab is a commonly used teem where these processes are carried out and accomplished. Frequently the fab is acquired by the organization that sells the chips, such as Intel, AMD, Freescale, Texas Instruments. A foundry is a fab at which semiconductor chips or wafers are fabricated to order for third party companies that sell the chip, such as fab acquired by United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) and Global Foundries.

The Global Wafer Fabrication Market is estimated to grow from USD 50.56 billion in 2018 to USD 62 Billion by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 4% in the forthcoming period. The technique to generate electronic integrated circuits (IC) is difficult. The device utilized for wafer fabrication comprises epitaxial deposition device, ion implantation device, diffusion systems oxidation systems, among others. Silicon is the most common semiconductor utilized for the wafer fabrication process. Rising demand for electronic and electrical equipment and the rise of the automotive sector is the most important factor driving the expansion of the wafer fabrication market 2020.

Some of the renowned names in the field of wafer fabrication are SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co., Ltd (Japan), Lam Research Corporation (US), SAMSUNG (South Korea), Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), Applied Materials, Inc. (US), Intel Corporation (US), Motorola Solutions, Inc (US), ASML Holding NV (Netherlands) and KLA-Tencor Corporation (US).

