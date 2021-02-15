Corn Starch Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Market Overview

According to the Latest Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global Corn Starch Market is expected to acquire a Significant Market valuation over the review period, at a remarkable CAGR.

The easy accessibility of corn and its extensive application in a variety of industries such as food & beverage, animal feed, pharmaceutical, and others, is expected to drive the market over the review period. In the food & beverage industry, corn starch is utilized in gluten-free food items as a substitute ingredient to wheat

starch. Additionally, the use of corn starch in the food industry has increased owing to the innovations in recipes, rising adoption of packaged food, among others.These factors are anticipated to drive the market considerably over the assessment period.

Key Players

the key players operating in the Global Corn Starch Market are Croda International (UK), Grain Processing Corporation (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Ajinomoto Company Incorporated (Japan), AkzoNobel NV (Netherlands), Associated

British Foods plc (UK), Bayer AG (Germany), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Henkel AG & Company, KGaA (Germany) and Calpis Company (Japan)

Segmental Analysis

The global Corn Starch Market has been segmented based on type, application, and region.

Types of corn starch available in the market are native, modified, and sweeteners.

The applications o corn starch, as studied by MRFR are in the industries of animal feed, food & beverage, pharmaceutical and nutraceuticals, and others. The food & beverage segment has been sub-segmented into bakery and confectionery, sweet and savory snacks, and others. The food and beverage industry are leading the corn starch market, owing to the massive demand for the use of corn starch in food products. The food and beverage industry are expected to drive the market growth for corn starch over the review period.

Regional Analysis

The global market for corn starch has been segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is predicted as the largest region in the global corn starch market and is expected to lead the market for corn starch during the forecast period. This is owing to the growing adoption of gluten-free ingredients by the food & beverage industry, driven by the consumer shift towards gluten-free products. Rising incidence of gluten intolerance, allergies, and celiac disease in the US are the major contributing factors for the growth of the corn starch market in North America over the review period.

Europe is also considered a significant region in the global corn starch market and is expected to hold a noteworthy share of the global corn starch market over the review period. This growth is due to the increasing demand for corn starch in the food industry, especially in the bakery applications in food & beverage. Germany and the UK, followed by France and Italy, are the major contributors to the growth of the corn starch market in Europe over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is assessed as the fastest-growing region in the global corn starch market over the review period. Developing nations in APAC such as China and India account for the largest country-level markets for corn starch in this region, owing to the established food industries. In addition, the usage of corn starch as a binding agent for the preparation of a variety of dishes is likely to drive market growth in the rest of the world. The application of corn starch in animal feed is also expected to drive the growth of the corn starch over the review period.

