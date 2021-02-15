Global ReRAM Market Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

The sudden challenges created by the ongoing COVID-19 are captured effectively to exhibit the long term growth projections in the MRFR report on Reram Market Share. The growth sectors of the Reram Market Share are identified with precision for a better growth perspective.

As per Market Research Future (MRFR) study on the ReRAM Market, the ReRAM market size can escalate from USD 310.6 Mn in 2018 to USD 655 Mn by 2025. MRFR study reveals that the global ReRAM market can expand at 16% CAGR by 2025. MRFR states that due to the emergence of non-volatile memory technologies and their early adoption in the US, North America can hold the largest ReRAM market share. Resistive random-access memory (ReRAM) is gaining significant amount of attention due to its feature, such as faster write performance and lower read latency.

The advent of high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence, and internet of things enabled devices are resulting in a significant amount of data generation. The rise in need to for improved data efficacy and the availability of innovative memory technologies can spur the ReRAM market growth. The growing semiconductor utility of ReRAM and its integration with artificial intelligence and HPC enabled devices can significantly curb the energy consumed by modern systems can shore up the expansion of the ReRAM market.



The need for improved performance threshold, high bandwidth, reduced power consumption, and high scalability of memory devices, such as IoT, AI, and big data to boost the expansion of the ReRAM market can impel the expansion of the ReRAM market. ReRAM draws significantly less power than NAND flash. This make ReRAM highly suitable for memory solutions in in sensor devices that are used in automotive and industrial applications. These factors can promote the ReRAM growth.

ReRAM are observed as logical replacement in applications; non-volatile dual in-line memory modules (NVDIMMs) and solid-state drives (SSDs) due to the higher memory density, better write and read speeds, and lower requirement of power. Plus, the surge in demand for non-volatile memory to incorporate in connected devices is anticipated to fuel the rise of market during the study period.

However, due to the dependency of ReRAM on exotic materials and complicated switching mechanism, the development time required is longer. Moreover, the availability of alternatives, such as flash and DRAM can slash the ReRAM sales and prevent achieve a global foothold. But, the high potential of ReRAM to bear high storage density, reduced power usage, and other effective features along with affordability can counter the limitation on the market.

The world ReRAM market study is based on type and end-user. The type based segments of the ReRAM market are conductive bridging RAM and oxide-based ReRAM. These are the different types of ReRAM available in the market. Their tremendous potential can allow ReRAM become part of the digital mainstream, which can spur the world ReRAM market. The end-user based segments of the market are consumer electronics, IT & telecom, healthcare, aerospace & defense, and others.

Asia Pacific ReRAM market can head the world ReRAM market as it holds high its highest share. Across 2019 to 2025, regions such as, China and Taiwan, lead electronic products producer are expected to invest a decent amount for launch of new memory solutions. Thus, regional market players are observed to significantly rise the ReRAM market. North America ReRAM market surge is attributed to the high concentration of marketers, proficient task force, easy availability technical expertise, and rise in the adoption of ReRAM in major areas can prompt the expansion of the market.

