Sparkling Water Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Sparkling Waters saw a considerable growth during the time of COVID 19 pandemic, finds Market Research Future in its latest study. The global sparkling water market also witnessed substantial growth with the increased demand, as sales rose by 30.2% in the present time. This is partly due to panic buying and the fact that some consumers turn to sparkling drinks for health benefits.

Sparkling Water Market Boosters

The shutting of restaurants and bars during the COVID 19 pandemic has driven demand to deliver sparkling water and alcoholic beverages that consumers can enjoy in their homes. Popular online delivery services like Saucy and DRIZLY see more outstanding orders than ever before for sparkling water that spurred the market of it considerably.

In the case of point, in March, US sales of sparkling water rose by 52.2% as consumers facing lockdown measures wanted to ensure they would have access to drinking water. The rise of health awareness has boosted the market of sparkling water. The sky-scraping prevalence of obesity has led to a shift from carbonated soft drinks to sparkling water as it meets the healthy conscience of customers.

MRFR further adds in its study that mostly, the young consumers prefer sparkling water over plain water owing to the availability of the flavors. These help with boosting the market growth and popularity. The health hazards associated with sugar-rich beverages are forcing people to prefer sparkling drinking water, thus helping in the global market growth in the future as well.

Soft drinks available in the market cause various diseases such as diabetes and hypertension. Hence consumers prefer to use sugar-free drinks such as flavored water or sparkling water. In fact, to improve the growth of the market to the next level, several companies are coming up with new flavored variants with no sugar content. The companies are also marketing and promoting sparkling water products in a way that attracts people, which helps the global market to grow in the assessment period.

Top Companies

COTT Corporation (Canada), The Coca-Cola Company (US), Dr. Pepper Snapple Group (US), Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), Crystal Geyser Water Company (US), PepsiCo, Inc. (US), A.G. BARR p.l.c. (UK), Reignwood Group (China), GEROLSTEINER BRUNNEN GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Tempo Beverage Ltd (Israel), and Mountain Valley Spring Company, LLC (US) are top companies listed in the study of the Sparkling Water Market.

Segment Review

Concerning segmental overview of the global Sparkling Water, various segments such as category, packaging type, and distribution channel are added to study market dynamics.

By packaging type, the global market has included bottles, cans, and others.

By the segment of the distribution channel, store-based and non-store based are included. The store-based distribution channel is again divided into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, and others.

Regional Framework

Concerning the geographical study, the Americas are the leader of the global sparkling water with a higher market share. It is estimated that the region would reach almost $30 million by the year 2020. This vibrant trend is owing to the shift of consumption to tackle the issue of obesity but also by the rise of consumption in an emerging market in Mexico and Brazil.

In Europe, the economic disaster slowed the market and thus observed a flat growth during the pandemic. However, culturally the sparkling water is considered for its digestive qualities, and people consume it for the same. In France, the taxes on soft drinks has also inspired the European market of sparkling water.

The Asian and MEA market is profited due to rapid industrialization and changing lifestyle in emerging countries such as India, Thailand, China, Egypt, or Saudi Arabia. The hot and humid climate also pushes consumers to drink more beverages. Nowadays, it is the fastest-growing region for the global sparkling water market.

