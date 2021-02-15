Oat-based Cereals Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Market Highlights

In the global market there are numerous types of oat-based cereals available for consumption. The demand for oat-based cereals rely on factors such high nutrition and hunger satisfaction. Oats have high nutritive value which is required for the metabolism of human body. It acts as a rich source of dietary fiber, especially β-glucan, essential amino-acids, unsaturated fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Oat bran is the outer shell of the oat seeds and its demand is growing in particular since it is a good source of B complex vitamins, protein, fat, minerals and β-glucan.

Based on type, the global oat-based cereals market has been segmented into muesli/granola, flakes/bran, instant oats, and others. The flakes/bran segment is expected to dominate the global oat-based cereals market during the forecast period. Oat flakes are made by combining milled oats with sugar. Milled oat products have gained popularity since it enables easier utilization of vitamins and nutrients as compared to their non-milled counterparts. Apart from a meal full of nutrients, oat flakes act as a rich source of antioxidants and β-glucan. β-glucan helps in reducing total cholesterol level, blood sugar and aids digestion. Oats flakes also promote weight loss which is expected to further fuel the growth of oat-based cereals during the forecast period. However, instant oats is expected to register the highest CAGR due to increasing demand for convenient snacking and meal options. Launch of several flavor variants and a blend of ingredients are further expected to make the segment grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. For instance, in 2020, Nestlé Cereals launched a new range of Oat Cheerios for consumers preferring the dietary benefits of oats, thereby avoiding the taste and texture of porridge.

The global oat-based cereals market has been divided, by category, into organic and conventional. The conventional segment is expected to dominate the global oat-based cereals market during the forecast period. Oat crops are widely grown in the conventional form due to the ease in bulk production and offer the highest profit margin. Moreover, easy availability of conventionally grown cereal crops and its reasonable pricing are aiding to the global demand for conventional oats based cereals. The organic segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the assessment period since demand for cereal crops grown in organic environment without the use of harmful chemical fertilizers or pesticides is growing among the health-conscious consumers as a safe alternative.

The packaging type segment in the global Oat-Based Cereals Market is further divided into cartons, pouches, and others. The cartons segment is expected to dominate the global market during the assessment period since cartons offer easy transportation and storage. Moreover, oat-based cereals are highly fragile and brittle due to which cartons help in maintaining its product form. However, the pouches segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. Pouches protect the cereals from moisture, thereby offering long shelf life as well as zip locks and caps offer easy storage after use.

The global market for oat-based cereals has also been classified, by distribution channel, into store-based and non-store based. The store based segment has been further segregated into hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores, convenience stores, and others. The store-based segment is expected to generate higher revenue, with the hypermarkets and supermarkets sub-segment being the

largest due to strong vendor networks, high product appeal due to lucrative packaging and easy availability. The non-store-based segment is expected to register the higher CAGR during the assessment period owing to technological advancements in the e-commerce industry and growing consumer preference for online purchase.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Global Oat-Based Cereals Market are PepsiCo, Inc. (US), Post Consumer Brands, LLC (US), Kellogg Company (US), Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland), General Mills, Inc. (US), Hodgson Mill, Inc. (US), The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (US), Back to Nature Foods Company, LLC (US), Weetabix Ltd (UK), and Topco Associates LLC (US).

Regional Analysis

The oat-based cereals market in North America is expected to dominate during the forecast period Large number of young and working population of the region inclining towards convenience food for nutrition and growing number health concerns due to unhealthy snacking have resulted in the change of consumer preference towards healthy food. Moreover, preference for tasty and flavored food is also expected to fuel the regional market growth during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the oat-based cereals market during the forecast period. Change in breakfast consumption patterns and increased consumer taste towards nutritional food are few of the primary factors expected to influence the regional market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The global oat-based cereals market has been segmented based on type, category, packaging type, distribution channel, and region.

By type, the global oat-based cereals market has been segregated into muesli/granola, flakes/bran, instant oats, and others.

The global oat-based cereals market has been classified as category, into organic and conventional.

On the basis of packaging type, the global oat-based cereals market is segmented into cartons, pouches, and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global oat-based cereals market has been divided into store based and non-store based. The store-based segment has been further segregated into hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores, and others.

