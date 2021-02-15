Categories
News

Automated Guided Vehicle By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2015-2020

Market Overview

 

Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market is expected to be valued at USD 5,579.3 Million by 2025, with a CAGR of 9.85% during

 

the forecast period (2019–2025).

 

The report covers segmentations and drivers for a better glimpse

 

of the market in the coming years. Automated guided vehicle is a computer

 

controlled and battery-powered load carrier that runs in a warehouse or on the

 

plant floor without the need of an onboard operator or driver. AGVs can improve

 

efficiency and productivity as well as they can reduce product damage and labor

 

costs. AGVs are useful in various operational applications such as pallet

 

transportation of goods, loading and handling, pallet wrapping, tracking of

 

cartons and products, and barcode scanning. They are used in various end-use

 

industries, which include logistics & distribution, automotive, electrical &

 

electronics, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and plastics & polymers.

 

There are various types of AGVs, and they are tow vehicle, unit load carrier,

 

forklift vehicle, assembly, line vehicles, and pallet trucks.

 

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT :

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7751

 

 

Segmental Analysis

 

The global market for automated guided vehicle is segmented based

 

on vehicle type, technology, application and industry. On the basis of vehicle

 

type, the tow vehicle segment is expected to dominate the global market. Tow

 

AGVs work to add and remove the non-powered vehicles to/from the AGV vehicle at

 

designated stops along a path can navigate a basic loop or a more complicated

 

preprogrammed pathway, but typical towing vehicles do not reverse and need the

 

looping system. The non-powered vehicles that are generally towed by towing

 

vehicles include quad steer carts, wagon wheel style trailers, hospital carts,

 

dollies, hand trucks, and maintenance carts and are useful for applications

 

such as heavy lifting, tugging or towing, load transferring, pallet loading and

 

unloading, and load positioning. Such factors are expected to drive the growth

 

of the tow vehicle segment.

ALSO READ : https://telegra.ph/Automated-Guided-Vehicle-Industry-2021-COVID-19-Impact-Overview-Dynamics-Key-Players-Opportunities-and-Forecast-to-2023-01-25

 

By technology, the laser guidance segment is expected to dominate

 

the market. The laser guidance is a non-wire guided navigation system that uses

 

targets in predictable locations and is the most popular navigation system in

 

North America and Western Europe. The laser guidance technology relies on

 

mounted laser scanners to function accurately as the scanners emit a laser onto

 

a target, then reflects it. The AGV determines the target distance based on the

 

amount of time it takes for the reflection to return and orients itself in

 

relation to its distance from the target.

ALSO READ : https://www.tanews.us/ajit/automotive_front_end_module_market_driving_factors_current_analysis_estimated_forecast_to_2022

 

By application, the transportation segment is expected to dominate

 

the market. AGVs are used to transport units such as containers and cartons in

 

areas with limited space. Furthermore, AGVs equipped with forklifts or conveyor

 

elements for pallets and roll containers increase flexibility for demanding

 

transport, storage, and picking activities. Transport AGVs automate the

 

workflow by managing and executing transport tasks and design the optimized and

 

flexible path to improve the operational efficiency.

ALSO READ : https://ello.co/steverey/post/x5dgyofjrhzmuvxhtinghg

 

By industry, logistics & distribution segment

 

dominates the market. The logistics & distribution play a major role in

 

packaging, construction, and other industries. The increase in the number of

 

small and medium organizations and customers further raises the demand for

 

logistics & distribution. The increase in the number of freight services providers

 

and the multiple governmental requirements for shipping/exporting/importing

 

increase the complexity of the size, type, and a variety of products. Such

 

factors are expected to enable the growth of third-party logistics.

ALSO READ : https://geeksarticle.com/?p=318344&preview=true&_preview_nonce=32892d710f

Regional Analysis

 

Geographic analysis of the global automated guided vehicle

 

market spans

 

across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World.

 

In 2018, Europe

 

dominated with a value of USD

 

1,084.8 Million. The regional

 

market value is expected to reach USD

 

1,940.5 Million by 2025 with

 

an impressive 8.77% CAGR during the forecast period.

 

Competitive Analysis

 

Some of the key industry participants of the global automated

 

guided vehicle market are KUKA

 

AG (Germany), Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan), Daifuku Co., Ltd (Japan),

 

SSI SCHÄFER (US), E&K Automation GmbH (Germany), JBT corporation (US),KION

 

GROUP AG (Germany), Crown Equipment Corporation (US), SCOTT (New Zealand),

 

Meidensha Corporation (Japan), Seegrid Corporation (US), Hyster-Yale Materials

 

Handling, Inc.(US), Jungheinrich AG (Germany).

 

 

 

About Market Research Future:

 

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research firm

 

that takes great pleasure in its services, providing a detailed and reliable

 

study of diverse industries and consumers worldwide. MRFR’s methodology

 

integrates proprietary information with different data sources to provide the

 

client with a comprehensive understanding of the current key trends, upcoming

 

events, and the steps to be taken based on those aspects.

 

Our rapidly expanding market research company is assisted by a

 

competent team of research analysts who provide useful analytics and data on

 

technological and economic developments. Our deemed analysts make industrial

 

visits and collect valuable information from influential market players. Our

 

main goal is to keep our clients informed of new opportunities and challenges

 

in various markets. We offer step-by-step assistance to our valued clients

 

through strategic and consulting services to reach managerial and actionable

 

decisions.

 

Contact Us:

 

Market Research Future

 

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

 

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

 

Pune – 411028

 

Maharashtra, India

 

+1 646 845 9312

 

Email: [email protected]

 

https://thedailychronicle.in/