Protein Hydrolysates Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Market Highlights

Global Protein Hydrolysates Market is experiencing a significant growth and is expected to continue to do so during the forecast period. The digested form of proteins obtained through hydrolysis is known as protein hydrolysates. In order to overcome the protein deficiency, market players are providing hydrolyzed protein products that are easily absorbed by the human body. Protein hydrolysates can be obtained through various sources such as dairy, poultry, plants, animals, microbes, and others. The major challenges being faced by the manufacturers of protein hydrolysates, are the lack of awareness regarding the benefits of protein hydrolysate consumption and increasing incidences of food adulteration. For instance,

Key Players

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7207

Some of the key players in the Global Protein Hydrolysates Market are Tate & Lyle plc (UK), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), FrieslandCampina (Netherlands), Hilmar Ingredients (US), Danone Nutricia (Netherlands), Glanbia plc (Ireland), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), Arla Foods (Denmark), Abbott Laboratories (US), and AMCO Proteins (US).

Market Segment

Based on type, the global protein hydrolysates market has been segmented into milk protein hydrolysate, egg protein hydrolysate, meat protein hydrolysate, plant protein hydrolysate, marine protein hydrolysate, and others. The milk protein hydrolysate segment is expected to garner the highest revenue share in the global protein hydrolysates market owing to the increasing number of applications of milk protein hydrolysates in the food & beverage industry. The multi-functionality of milk protein hydrolysates is the major factor responsible for the wide use of milk protein in various industries. However, the plant protein hydrolysates segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing preference of consumers towards vegetarian and vegan diet.

ALSO READ : https://www.pressnews.biz/@taursuraj56/protein-hydrolysates-market-size-share-and-forecast-to-2023-yd8jdk4qp8kp

Global Protein Hydrolysates Market has been segregated, by source, into animal, plant, and others. The animal segment is expected to gain the major share, in terms of revenue, of the global protein hydrolysates market. The segment’s dominance can be attributed to high production of protein hydrolysates from several animal sources such as pork, poultry, fish and others, as they are a rich source of protein. The plant segment is anticipated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the shifting preference of consumers towards veganism.

Based on form, the global protein hydrolysates market has been segmented into powder and liquid. The powder segment is expected to garner the highest revenue share of the global protein hydrolysates market and shall continue its dominance during the forecast period as it is convenient to use protein hydrolysates in the form of a powder. The same segment is expected to maintain its dominance and grow with an impressive growth rate during the forecast period.

ALSO READ https://teletype.in/@taursuraj56-5592/dayl_jdRA

By application, the global protein hydrolysates market has been segmented into animal feed, functional food and beverages, dietary supplements, infant nutrition, and others. The infant nutrition segment is expected to garner the highest revenue share of the global protein hydrolysates market owing to the rising concerns regarding infant health. In addition, the inability to breastfeed and increasing incidences of food allergy are also boosting the sale of protein hydrolysates to prevent malnutrition.

Regional Analysis

The global protein hydrolysates market has been segmented by region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

ALSO READ https://www.prfree.org/@taursuraj55/protein-hydrolysates-market-size-share-and-forecast-to-2023-jekrr6dpbkxr

North America is expected to lead the global protein hydrolysates market due to the presence of several prominent food & beverage manufacturers in the region. In addition, the rising preference of consumers towards healthy food and infant nutrition products is also fueling the region’s growth in the global market.

The protein hydrolysates market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing during the review period owing to the increasing per capita disposable income of the people and surging consumption of functional foods & beverages in the region.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/protein-hydrolysates-market-7207

Segmentation

Global Protein Hydrolysates Market has been segmented on the basis of type, source, form, application, and region.

The global protein hydrolysates market has been divided, by type, into milk protein hydrolysate, egg protein hydrolysate, meat protein hydrolysate, plant protein hydrolysate, marine protein hydrolysate, and others.

ALSO READ https://amc5eh.prnews.io/246131-Protein-Hydrolysates-Market-Size-Share-and-Forecast-to-2023.html

Based on source, the global protein hydrolysates market has been segregated into animal, plant, and others.

Based on form, the global protein hydrolysates market has been classified as powder and liquid.

By application, the global protein hydrolysates market has also been segregated into animal feed, functional food and beverages, dietary supplements, infant nutrition, and others.

NOTE: Our Team of Researchers are Studying Covid19 and its Impact on Various Industry Verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid19 Footprints for Better Analysis of Market and Industries. Cordially get in Touch for More Details.

https://thedailychronicle.in/