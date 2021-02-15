Global Injection Pen Market- By Type (Disposable and Reusable Pens), By Therapy (Diabetes (Insulin, Glucagon-Like Peptide-1), Growth Hormone Therapy, Osteoporosis, Fertility), End User (Homecare and Hospitals), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2027

The Global Injection pens market will emerge the market share owing diabetic population and convenient product

The Global injection pens market will anticipate the CAGR in the forecast period from 2020-2027. The application prospects of injection pens are rising owing to the emerging older population, a growing number of diabetic patients, increasing chronic diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, fertility, osteoporosis treatment, and others have fueled the market of injection pens.

The injections pens have helped in overcoming some problems, like the amount of insulin and improper difficulties faced by elderly patients. Disposable and reusable injection pens are improving the quality of the life of diabetic patients. Therefore, these factors are attributing to the growing demand for diabetes injection pens during the forecast period.

Moreover, injections pens are very convenient for a diabetic patient to use and carry and avoids the risk of accidentally breaking the syringe while using a glass syringe to inject insulin. Thus, this product has warmly adopted by the diabetic patient and contributing to fueling the demand for the market sales of the injection pens.

Type Overview in the Global Injection Pens Market

Based on the Type, the global Injection Pen market bifurcated into Disposable and Reusable Pens. The disposable injection pens segment will hold a significant share in the worldwide injection pens market. The disposable injection pens are widely adopted and used by diabetic patients owing to the less risk of spreading infection. Also, it is very convenient as it is flexible for the patient to carry, coupled with cost-effectiveness and advantage of precise dosage in the injection has helped in making patient independent on others.

Therapy Overview in the Global Injection Pens Market

Based on the therapy, the global Injection Pen market classified into Diabetes (Insulin, Glucagon-Like Peptide-1), Growth Hormone Therapy, Osteoporosis, Fertility. The diabetes segment has dominated the demand for the worldwide injection pens market. The diabetics patients require to inject insulin in their skin tissues as their natural insulin mostly damaged in the body. Thus, earlier syringes and other methods were painful, and the high risk of infection and no dosage adjustment feature was present in them. Therefore, with injections, pens are more compatible, flexible, and cost-effective like elements have helped in dominating the diabetic market.

End-uses Overview in the Global Injection Pens Market

Based on the End-uses, the global Injection Pen market aggregated into Homecare and Hospitals. The home care segment will dominate the market share of the worldwide injection pens market. The injection pen market has bolstered its demand owing to its portability and flexibility, which helps the diabetic patient to use it by themselves without the doctor’s presence. Therefore, the global injection pens market is emerging due to the significant usage in the homecare.

Region Overview in the Global Injection Pens Market

Based on geography, the global Injection Pen market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America region is the fastest-growing region for injection pens, mainly due to the region’s rapid economic growth and technology up-gradation in healthcare facilities. Also, the rise in the prevalence of diabetic patients and other chronic diseases that needed injection pens for the treatment is driving the market demand for the global injection pens market.

Global Injection Pens Market: Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf AG, Sartorius AG, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, bbi-biotech GmbH, Esco Group of Companies, Pierre Guérin, Solaris Biotechnology Srl., PBS Biotech, Inc., ZETA GmbH, Applikon Biotechnology BV, Meissner Filtration Products, Inc., and Shanghai Bailun Biotechnology Co. Ltd among others are key players in the global Injection Pen market.

