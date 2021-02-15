Core Banking Software Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

Commercial or retail banks use what is known as core banking software which record and manage the transactions made by the banks’ customers to their accounts.

In 2017, the global Core Banking Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Core Banking Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Core Banking Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

SAP SE

Oracle

Infosys

FIS

Capgemini

Tata Consultancy Services

Temenos Group

Finastra

Unisys

HCL Technologies

Infrasoft Technologies

Fiserv

Jack Henry & Associates

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail Banks

Private Banks

Corporate Banks

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Core Banking Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Core Banking Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Core Banking Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

