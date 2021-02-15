Global Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2018-2023

Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market Analysis

Global Healthcare EDI Market Trends stood at USD 2674 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period of 2018-2023, predicts market Research Future (MRFR) in a thoroughly studied report.

Healthcare electronic data interchange (EDI) software has been gaining traction among healthcare organizations due to a variety of reasons. Healthcare organizations are burdened with cumbersome tasks such as maintaining patients records, documents relating to health insurance reimbursement, and others. Such enormous volume of data cannot be maintained using papers which necessitate the deployment of EDI software. EDI software allows the exchange of healthcare data in a standardized format across the healthcare value chain.

The massive rise in the volume of data generated by the healthcare sector is the prime drive behind the growth of the global Healthcare EDI Market. Moreover, EDI software is being increasingly leveraged for operational intelligence and performance management. Digitalization percolating within the healthcare sector has further spurred the adoption of EDI software among healthcare participants. Augmenting need to curtail healthcare costs and growing concerns regarding data security have also acted in favor of market growth.

Management of healthcare payment exerts tremendous pressure on healthcare administrators. Any gap in payment methods could lead to a rise in healthcare costs and a delay in the process. EDI software remediates the payment challenges and is being progressively gaining adoption.

Various regulatory bodies have laid down global as well as national standards for healthcare electronic transactions which encourage adoption among caregivers. Furthermore, the governments in multiple countries are also encouraging the use of EDI software solutions to modernize the existing framework and are providing assistance for the same in the form of funding. Regulatory requirements and continuous pressure for efficiency have driven the Healthcare EDI Market Growth.

On the other hand, the growth of the Healthcare EDI Market might be hindered by high implementation cost of EDI software and reluctance on the part of healthcare professionals to switch to modern methods.

Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market Segmentation

Global Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market Analysis has been segmented based on component, delivery mode, transaction, and end user.

By component, the global healthcare electronic data interchange market has been segmented into software, and services.

By delivery mode, the global healthcare electronic data interchange market has been segmented into web and cloud-based EDI, EDI value added network (VAN), direct (Point-to-Point) EDI, and mobile EDI.

By transaction, the global healthcare electronic data interchange market has been segmented into claim status and response, eligibility inquiry and response, enrollments, claims & encounters and payment & remittance advance, claim attachments, referral certification, and authorization.

By end user, the global healthcare electronic data interchange market has been segmented into healthcare payers, healthcare providers, pharmaceutical & medical device industries, and others. The healthcare payers segment is expected to dominate the global market due to the high adoption rate among physicians and clinicians. However, the pharmaceutical & medical device industries segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment.

Healthcare EDI Market Regional Analysis

By region, the global healthcare electronic data interchange market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America is the forefront of the Healthcare EDI Industry. High healthcare expenditure, fast uptake of advanced technologies, and the existence of market players in the region support the growth of the global healthcare electronic data exchange market.

Europe accounts for the second largest share of the global market driven by government funding and favorable policy implementation.

APAC is poised to exhibit rapid growth over the forecast period. High expenditure on healthcare IT and government support towards the modernization of the healthcare sector are acting in favor of market growth. Increasing healthcare spending and growing awareness are other factors supporting market growth.

The MEA market is expected to account for the least share of the global market but is anticipated to showcase slow but steady growth over the forecast period. Growing awareness regarding healthcare electronic data interchange (EDI) software is expected to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Healthcare EDI Market Competitive Landscape

ZirMed Inc., GE Healthcare, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., HealthFusion, Optum, Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Emdeon Inc., McKesson Corporation, Schreiner Group, Experian Information Solutions, Inc., Cognizant, Passport Health Communications, and The SSI Group, LLC are the notable players in the global healthcare electronic data interchange market.

