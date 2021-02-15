Global Marketing Automation Software Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025

Market Analysis

The global marketing automation software market will touch USD 10,418.6 million at a 12.7% CAGR between 2019 – 2025, states the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. Marketing automation software, simply put, is a solution that helps marketers to manage repetitive marketing tasks with ease, such as handling mobile marketing, social media posts, and emails. This also enables enterprises to identify multichannel behaviour and customers’ data transaction.

Various factors are propelling the global market automation software market share. According to the recent MRFR report, such market driving force include growing adoption of social media platforms for advertising, growing implementation of marketing tools from different industry verticals for marketing campaigns through websites, online advertising, and web search, increasing use of mobile marketing and email-based marketing tools, preference for a personalized shopping experience, and heavy investments on digital marketing.

On the contrary, the current COVID-19 pandemic, the availability of free marketing and open-source automation, and privacy and security concerns may limit the global marketing automation software market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report highlights an inclusive segmental analysis of the global marketing automation software market based on deployment, application, organization size, and vertical.

By deployment, the global marketing automation software market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. Of these, the cloud segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

By application, the global marketing automation software market is segmented into campaign management, social media marketing, inbound marketing, mobile marketing, email marketing, digital marketing, and others.

By organization size, the global marketing automation software market is segmented into large enterprise and small & medium enterprises (SMEs). Of these, the SMEs will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By vertical, the global marketing automation software market is segmented into advertising, government, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, BFSI, media and entertainment, and others. Of these, the retail segment will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global marketing automation software market covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. Of these, North America will dominate the market over the forecast period. It is predicted to touch USD 1681.8 million at a 12.03% CAGR. Growing adoption in different industry verticals such as healthcare, government, retail and e-commerce, and media and entertainment, the concentration of key players, adoption of digital marketing platforms, need for personalized campaign management, growing awareness, and huge development in cloud computing is adding to the global marketing automation software market growth in the region.

In Europe, the global marketing automation software market is predicted to have the second-largest share over the forecast period. Rising adoption in Greece, Belgium, Austria, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Italy, Spain, France, Germany, and the UK is adding to the global marine diesel engine market growth in the region.

In the APAC region, the global marketing automation software market is predicted to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period. Growing adoption in South Korea, Singapore, Australia, India, Japan, and China, growing internet penetration, booming retail and e-commerce industry, inclination towards social media platforms, developments in the IT sector, focus to market products online, demand for advanced products, favorable government regulations, demand for real-time data insights to track consumer preference, improved experience, regional vendors focusing to offer a responsive and scalable workflow to all size enterprises, and need to offer intuitive APIs to offer clients utmost experience are adding to the global marketing automation software market growth in the region.

In the MEA and South America, the global marketing automation software market is predicted to have healthy growth over the forecast period. Rising penetration of social media platforms and smartphones for marketing campaigns in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Brazil, and other MEA countries is adding to the global marketing automation software market growth in the region.

Key Players

Leading players profiled in the global marketing automation software market report include ActiveCampaign, Prospect.io, Autopilot, Sendinblue, Ontraport, Marketo, Inc., Teradata Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., HubSpot Inc., SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, Cognizant, Adobe Systems Inc., Act-On Software Inc., IBM Corporation, and Oracle Corporation. Industry players have incorporated several key market strategies to stay at the forefront, such as mergers, new product launches, strategic alliances, and others.

