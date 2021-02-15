Global Organic Feed Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Market Forecast

Global Organic Feed Market size is projected to be valued at USD 12.6 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2020 and 2026. Consumers are highly demanding organic milk, meat, poultry, eggs, and leather products, which require organic livestock production. Thus, the demand for organic feed is increasing with the growth of organic animal husbandry. A system of livestock production that promotes the use of organic and biodegradable inputs from the ecosystem in terms of animal nutrition and health is known as organic animal husbandry. The government of various countries is also making efforts to educate and encourage the farmers to adopt organic farming practices, which eases the raw material supply in the organic feed market and contributes to its growth. The market players are also emphasizing on product launches, partnerships, acquisitions, and expansions to meet the increasing market demand. For instance, ForFarmers N.V. on 2 October 2018 announced the acquisition of Van Gorp Biologische Voeders B.V. through its subsidiary Reudink to expand its production capacity in organic feed.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10138

Market USP

Rising awareness among livestock farmers for benefits associated with organic feeding

Growth Opportunities in the Market

Increasing Organic Farmland for Cereals & Grains: The cereals & grains segment dominated the global organic feed market in 2019 and is expected to remain the largest during the forecast period. Among all the crops, cereals & grains are the major crops grown across the globe. With an increasing shift to organic farming practices among the farmers, there is increasing organic farmland for cereals & grains owing to its high demand for human as well as animal consumption.

ALSO READ: https://ello.co/pagrawal11/post/2mgjh3qaxax5ebzlgr7unq

Feed in Crumbled Form Gaining Popularity in the Poultry Sector: Crumbles are extracted from whole pellets, which are rolled into a smaller size. They are smaller broken up pellets, which makes it easier for the smaller breeds during their intake. Crumbles have recently gained popularity in feeding broilers as they tend to prefer the smaller crumbles over the large pellets.

Growth of Aquaculture across the Globe: The aqua market is growing at a tremendous rate owing to the growing demand for aqua-based protein and increasing consumption of seafood across the globe. It is mainly dominated by shellfish and herbivorous and omnivorous pond fish. Thus, the market players are focusing on increasing the range of organic feed for aquaculture species.

Segmentation

By Source

• Cereals & Grains: This segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. Major cereals & grains such as wheat and corn are high yielding crops and contribute significantly as animal feed. Moreover, significant organic farmland is devoted to the production of cereals & grains across the globe, making it a readily available source of organic feed.

• Oilseeds

• Forage

• Others

ALSO READ: https://tcgbak.prnews.io/242093-Organic-Feed-Market-Covid19-Outbreak-Industry-Scenario-Quality-Survey-Regional-Analysis-Segmentation-Key-Players-and-Forecast-to-2026.html

By Form

• Pellets: This segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. Pellets are easy to handle, more palatable, and usually result in improved feeding when compared to other forms. It is considered among the livestock feeders that animals take better gains on pelleted feed as pelleting minimizes the waste during the eating process.

• Crumbles

• Mashes

By Livestock

• Ruminants

• Poultry: This segment accounted for a significant market share in 2019. High demand for poultry has added fuel to the growth of this sector, making it the dominant livestock for the feed industry globally. The demand for poultry feed is also increasing owing to the escalating consumption of eggs and chickens among the population.

• Swine

• Aquaculture

• Others

By Region

• North America

• Europe: Europe dominated the global organic feed market in 2019, owing to the high awareness and demand for organic food products among the population. Also, the high presence of established players in the organic feed market in this region is driving market growth. In Europe, the production of swine feed, broiler feed, and aqua feed is massively growing, which is supporting the growth of organic feed market in this region.

• Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. It is the largest feed producer and consumer, with China being the major contributor. Animal feed production in China in 2019 was around USD 94.06 billion. Increasing adoption of organic farming practices and its rising awareness among the livestock farmers are projected to boost the market growth of the Asia-Pacific organic feed market.

• Rest of the World

ALSO READ: https://teletype.in/@chemicalindustrygrowth/ax2ccfD4p

Key Players

• Jones Feed Mills Ltd. (UK)

• The Organic Feed Company (UK)

• Modesto Milling Inc. (US)

• Scratch and Peck Feeds Mill (US)

• Land O’Lakes, Inc. (US)

• Forfarmers N.V. (Netherlands)

• Ranch-Way Feeds (US)

• Wolcottville Organic Livestock Feed (US)

• Kreamer Feed, Inc. (US)

• Aller Aqua A/S (Denmark)

• B&W Feeds Ltd (UK)

• HI Peak Feeds Ltd (UK)

• Country Heritage Feeds (Australia)

• Yorktown Organics, LLC (US)

• Feedex Companies (US)

ALSO READ: https://telegra.ph/Global-Elastomer-Coated-Fabrics-Industry-Share-COVID-19-Overview-Application-Growth-and-Forecast-2023-11-27

https://thedailychronicle.in/