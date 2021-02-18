Global World Duplex Stainless Steel Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2025

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Duplex Stainless Steel , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Duplex Stainless Steel market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Lean Duplex
Duplex
Super Duplex
By End-User / Application
Oil & Gas Industry
Desalination Industry
Chemical Industry
Pulp & Paper Industry
Construction Industry
Others
By Company
Sandvik Materials Technology
Tata Steel
Arcelormittal S.A.
Nippon Steel & Sumikin Stainless Steel Corporation
Outokumpu OYJ
Posco Group
Acerinox S.A.
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
Daido Steel Co. Ltd.
Nippon Yakin Kogyo Co. Ltd.
AK Steel Holding Corporation
Thyssenkrupp AG
Voestalpine AG
Carpenter Technology Corporation
Sandmeyer Steel Company
Rolled Alloys Inc.
Valbruna Stainless Inc.
Cogne Acciai Speciali Spa
- Butting GmbH & Co. Kg
Foroni S.P.A.
Erasteel
Taiyuan Iron and Steel (Group) Co., Ltd. (Tisco)
Ambica Steels
Sanyo Special Steel Co. Ltd.
Penn Stainless Products
Titan Metal Fabricators