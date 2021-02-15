Fruit Beer Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Market Analysis

Global Fruit Beer Market is mainly driven by the growing popularity of craft beer and increasing efforts from manufacturers to come up with popular flavors, according to a new report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The report studies the global fruit beer market to profile its leading drivers and restraints, major market

players, and leading segments. The historical development trajectory exhibited by the global fruit beer market to reach its present condition is studied in the report to provide pointers as to the direction the market is likely to take over the forecast period.

Fruit beer is beer that is infused with fruit juices to add the respective flavor to the beer. While beer is already among the most popular beverages around the world, the addition of fruit flavors has the potential to take the market to a whole new level, as the bitter taste of conventional beer is one of the strongest points held against it, especially by non-beer drinkers.

The rapid development of the craft beer industry in recent years has fueled the development of the global fruit beer market and is likely to remain the major driver for the global fruit beer market over the forecast period. The addition of fruit flavors makes beer more palatable to even people who don’t usually drink beer and thus is likely to be a major driver for the global fruit beer market over the forecast period.

The increasing per capita disposable income of urban consumers in emerging regions, the growing number of places serving alcohol, and the progressive relaxation of the rules governing the beer industry are likely to be major drivers for the global Fruit Beer Market over the forecast period.

Key Players

Leading players in the Global Fruit Beer Industry include Magic Hat Brewing Company, Joseph James Brewing Company Inc., Brewery OMMEGANG, LINDEMANS Brewery, Shipyard Brewing Company, Lost Coast Brewery, All Saints Brewing Company, and New Belgium Brewing Company.

Industry Updates

In March 2019, Michelob Ultra released the first of its planned line of fruit-infused beers. The first flavor is lime and pear and is likely to be followed by pomegranate and agave in the coming months.

Atwater Brewery also released a new fruit beer product in March 2019, with the Whango mango wheat fruit ale hitting the shelves on March 8.

The first ever Fraser Valley Fruit Beer festival is to be held in Canada on August 24, 2019. Such events are likely to play a key role in popularizing fruit beer and gaining investors.

Segmentation

Global Fruit Beer Market has been Segmented by Flavor, Distribution Channel and Region.

Based on Flavor, the fruit beer market has been segmented into peach, raspberry, cherry, apple, apricot, and others. Raspberry is the most popular flavor in the global fruit beer market due to its high compatibility with the natural flavor of beer and is likely to dominate the global market over the forecast period.

By Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into store based and non-store-based distribution channels. Store-based distribution is likely to remain the norm in the global fruit beer market over the forecast period, with non-store-based distribution channels such as e-commerce exhibiting rapid growth due to their higher convenience to the customer.

Regional Analysis

Europe is likely to be the major regional Fruit Beer Industry over the forecast period, followed by North America. Beer brewing has a long tradition in Europe, with Central European countries such as Belgium and Germany emerging as leading regional players in the global beer market. The growing popularity of craft beer in Europe is likely to be the major driver for the Europe fruit beer market over the forecast period. North America is also likely to be a major regional market for fruit beer over the forecast period due to the growing popularity of craft beer and the growing craft beer industry in the U.S. and Canada.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth in the global fruit beer market due to the growing demand for beer in the region. The increasing disposable income of consumers in Asia Pacific is also likely to play a key role in the growth of the fruit beer market in the region, as craft beers are often priced higher than conventional beer.

NOTE: Our Team of Researchers is Studying Covid19 and its Impact on Various Industry Verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid19 Footprints for Better Analysis of Market and Industries. Cordially get in Touch for More Details.

