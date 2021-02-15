Global Gynecological Cancers Market Research and Forecast, Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2018-2023

Global gynecological cancers market is predicted to grow significantly during the forecast period (2018-2023). There are various types of gynecological cancer such as ovarian cancer, cervical cancer, uterine cancer and so forth. The rising prevalence of gynecological cancers has been the major factor driving market growth during the forecast period. As per American Medical Association (AMA), globally 526,000 of cervical cancers incidences were recorded followed by 251,000 incidences of ovarian cancer in 2015. Such a high prevalence of these cancers raises the demand for diagnosis and treatment. Additionally, a strong pipeline of drugs has been motivating the market as more than 5,920 trials of gynecological cancer drugs market have been witnessed in recent years. Moreover, government support for the development of novel drugs for these cancers is also affecting the market in a positive manner. Furthermore, rising healthcare expenditure, as well as support from government and public & private organizations for women health are enabling market growth.

However, several factors such as high cost of gynecological cancer diagnosis and treatment along with lack of reimbursement policies in middle-income and low-income countries act a major restraint in the growth of the global gynecological cancer market. The overall cost of ovarian cancer treatment range between $20,000 to $200,000 in most of the countries which is a large amount to be paid without health insurance. Additionally, the lack of awareness has been recorded towards women health including cancer diagnosis and treatment in various countries that hinder the market growth. Though these factors affect the present market, emerging opportunities in emerging economies will drive future market growth. Moreover, continuous research and development for drug discovery of gynecological cancer are expected to be significant contributors for the market in near future.

North America dominates the global gynecological market due to high healthcare spending and awareness among population towards the different types of cancers’ diagnosis and treatment. Additionally, the availability of adequate reimbursement policies and drug discovery in the region motivates the market. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region has been predicted as the fastest growing region due to developing healthcare infrastructure and raising awareness towards gynecological cancer in the region. Moreover, government initiatives for women health in Asian countries enable market growth in the country.

The key players of the global gynecological market include Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Merck & Co., Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Pfizer, Inc. and so forth. Merger & acquisition, R&D, partnership, product launch, and collaboration are the key winning strategies adopted by market players across the globe.

Research methodology

The market study of the global gynecological market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by a research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to break down the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. The OMR team collects facts and data related to the market from different geographies to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macroeconomic factors. The numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables the analysts to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts to get first-hand information. Primary research brings authenticity to our reports.

Secondary sources include

• Financial reports of companies involved in the market

• Whitepapers, research-papers and news blogs

• Company websites and their product catalog

The report is intended for hospitals and surgical centers, diagnostics laboratories for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market segmentation

• Global Gynecological Market Research and Analysis by Cancer Type

• Global Gynecological Market Research and Analysis by Diagnosis

• Global Gynecological Market Research and Analysis by Therapeutic Modality

• Global Gynecological Market Research and Analysis by End-User

The report covers

• Comprehensive research methodology of the global gynecological cancers market.

• This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with analyst insights & key market trends.

• Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global gynecological cancers market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global gynecological cancers market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecast revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Companies Mentioned

1. Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

2. AstraZeneca, PLC

3. Becton, Dickinson and Co.

4. Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

5. Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

6. Caris Life Sciences, Inc.

7. Eli Lilly and Co.

8. F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.

9. Genentech, Inc.

10. GlaxoSmithKline PLC

11. Hologic, Inc.

12. Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

13. Kazia Therapeutics, Ltd.

14. Merck & Co., Inc.

15. NuCana PLC

16. Pfizer, Inc.

17. Sanofi S.A.

18. Siemens Healthcare GmbH

19. Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

20. Teva Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.

