Hummus Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Market Snapshot

The consumption of hummus has grown tremendously in recent years. A food item native to the Middle East is now penetrating markets in North America and Asia Pacific (APAC). In countries such as Levant, Israel, and Egypt the product is habitually prepared at home and used as a food dip or spread. Meanwhile, in the U.S. and some of the European and Asian countries hummus is viewed as an exotic food, which is creating opportunities for its commercial production. In 2017, more than USD 2,000 Mn worth hummus was consumed globally. The Global Hummus Market size is projected

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1585

to exhibit a compound annual growth rate of 12.84% during the forecast period (2018-2027). The sheer increase in popularity of the product has encouraged hummus producers to ramp up production volume and focus towards implementing robust product marketing strategies. At the same time, introduction of organic variants as a response to the changing consumer sentiments towards processed food is expected drive the global sales further.

Report Overview

ALSO READ : https://www.pressnews.biz/@taursuraj56/hummus-market-global-demand-and-forecast-to-2027-6p3w7y5jp35y

This MRFR market perspective gives an objective and collective assessement of the global hummus market, with a ten year revenue forecast (2018-2027). It also includes an assessement of the current consumption trends and future prospects. All the imporatnt parameters were gauged thoroughly for drawing conclusions on the hummus market. The scope of the research also covers different types of hummus that are being currently marketed such as classic hummus, lentil hummus, edamame hummus, garlic hummus, black hummus and white bean hummus. Market sizing on the basis of hummus packaging covers tubs/cups and jars/bottles. The primary distribution channels mentioned in the research document include convenience stores, supermarkets & hypermarkets and e-commerce. The segmental presentation of market provided in the report will enable investors to identify new pockets of growth as well as threats that are present in the market.

Report Coverage

The global Hummus market research report provides historical market trends, market dynamics, forecast, market value by region as well as by segmentation, country-level analysis for each market segment, key player’s market share analysis and market factor analysis which covers Porter’s five forces analysis of the market.

Players Covered

ALSO READ : https://www.prfree.org/@taursuraj55/hummus-market-global-demand-and-forecast-to-2027-3bmnb786am6p

Sabra Dipping Co., LLC (U.S.), Haliburton International Foods, Inc. (California), Tribe Mediterranean Foods, Inc. (Massachusetts), T. Marzetti (U.S.), Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods, Inc. (Massachusetts), Churny Company, Inc. (U.S.), Pita Pal Industries Inc. (Texas)

Research Methodology

MRFR employs robust research tools which ensure the high accuracy and reliability of the reports. Data is gathered using a combination of primary and secondary research inputs. Primary research method embroils first-hand feedbacks from key stakeholders for information collection and triangulation of data. As a part of secondary research process, our analysts tap into credible public sources such as government websites, whitepapers, annual reports, etc. which provisions validation of primary data. For market forecasting and estimation, our expert analysts implement the use of top-down and bottom-up approaches to provide an all-encompassing view of the market. This assures coagulation of intelligent insights, which assist our clients in making vital and impactful business decisions.

Other Description

Currency- USD Million

Base Year- 2017

Forecast Period- From 2018 to 2027ALSO READ https://penzu.com/p/1185a8d1

For the scope of the research, MRFR’s report offers a comprehensive segmental analysis of the global market for hummus

By Type

Classic

Lentil

Edamame

Garlic

Black

White

Others

By Packaging Material

Tubs/Cups

Jars/Bottles

Others

By Distribution channel

Convenience Stores

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

E-Commerce

Others

By Region

ALSO READ https://telegra.ph/Hummus-Market-Global-Demand-and-Forecast-to-2027-01-28

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe The U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Taiwan Republic of Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Intended Audience:

Hummus manufacturers

Traders, importers and exporters

Food & beverage manufacturers

https://thedailychronicle.in/