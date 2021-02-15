Pain Management Devices Market vendors, Growth probability, and Future Scenario

The market drivers for pain management devices is rising number of the patient suffering from different chronic neuromuscular diseases, increasing aging population, growing pain rehabilitation centres, growing sports culture, rising research and development in medical devices, growth in industrial manufacturing capacity for medical devices, and others.

According to WHO, worldwide obesity has more than doubled since 1980 and in 2014, more than 1.9 billion adults, were overweight. A quick look at the ageing population also gives a positive picture of the market.

There exists no guidelines and standards for the design and manufacturing of devices. There has been a number of contradictory claims about the effectiveness by a number of manufacturers in the market.

The current trend for pain management devices include custom made personalized devices for individual patients. These devices are made after mapping the needs of individual patients and to ensure a perfect fit. This is a welcome development and there is growing evidence for partnerships among firms and hospitals.

Global pain management device market was $3.58 billion in 2016 which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2 % and reach till $5.81 billion by 2023.

