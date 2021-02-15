Ovulation Test Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis and Growth Forecast

The ovulation test detects a rise in luteinizing hormone (LH) in the urine. This rise in the hormone signals the ovary to release the egg. This test is often used by women to help predict when an egg release is likely. This is when pregnancy is most likely to occur.

The global ovulation test market is growing at a steady pace. The global ovulation test market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~4.5% during the forecast period 2017-2023. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global ovulation test market is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period growing rapidly due to rising technology-driven ovulation monitors. The market is forecasted to demonstrate spectacular growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2023).

According to the Centers for Disease Control, one in eight women has trouble conceiving or sustaining a pregnancy, due to age, health issues or other factors. For that, companies are introducing advanced kits that will help them to monitor their pregnancy and ovulation

Global Ovulation Test Market – Competitive Analysis

The market for ovulation test is characterized by the presence of several well-established and small players, the global market of ovulation test appears to be getting competitive in this region due to increasing first-time pregnancy age and gynecological disorders.

