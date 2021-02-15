Whey Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Market Overview

Escalating demand for dairy-based products due to the high nutritional value is supporting the growth of whey market globally. Increasing health awareness is facilitating the growth of the whey in the global market. Whey contributes to muscle growth, which tends to sustain higher demand for whey products and its derivatives on a global platform. Application of whey in infant food formula and as a protein supplement is found to have a positive influence on the sales of whey products. Furthermore, the application of whey in the functional beverages is witnessing a surge based on the growing popularity of ready-to-drink protein product.

The mounting growth of healthy food and beverages including functional RTD beverages in the developing countries is causing an increased demand for whey globally. Escalating market share of functional beverages and sports drinks have also uplifted the demand for whey in the foods & beverages industry. Furthermore, rising consumption of dairy-based nutritive products is also supporting the sales of whey on a global level.

High focus on R&D sector will ensure production of quality whey products with improved functionality globally. Additionally, improvement in the production process and development of functional food and beverages from whey is projected to support the growth of the global whey market during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Major Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the global Whey Market are Agropur MSI, LLC (U.S.), Arla Foods (Denmark), American Dairy Products Institute (U.S.), Westland Co-operative Dairy Company (New Zealand), Glanbia, Plc (Ireland), DMK Group (Germany), Davisco Foods Internation, Inc (U.S.), and Milk Specialties Global (U.S.) among many others.

Key Findings

Asia Pacific region is experiencing a high demand for whey as a potential protein ingredient

Top five exporters of whey are the U.S., the U.K., China, the Netherlands, and France

In November 2017, Arla Foods launched their range of new whey protein for RTD drinks market. Rising health consciousness and increased demand for innovative protein products have encouraged them towards the launch of the product.

Industry Segments

The global Whey Market is segmented into type and application. On the basis of the type, it is segmented into whey protein concentrate (WPC), whey protein isolate (WPI), hydrolyzed whey protein (HWP) and others. Among all, whey protein concentrates (WPC) owing to its high application in protein beverages and nutritional supplements based on its high protein concentration.

On the basis of the application, it is segmented into functional foods, functional beverages, dietary supplements, and others. Among all, functional beverages are dominating the market owing to increasing inclination of the consumers towards functional “on-the-go” beverages. However, increased consumption of health supplements is supporting the growth of whey in the dietary supplements at a global level.

Regional Analysis

The global whey market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the whey market followed by Europe. Increasing demand for nutritional protein-based food products among the developed countries of North America and European region is supporting the growth of the whey market in this region. Additionally, Canada, Germany, the U.K., the U.S., and China are the major importers of the whey.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for whey market owing to increasing health awareness and developing an economy, which further supports increased disposable income in the countries of Asia Pacific.

